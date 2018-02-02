अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   Firing on RJD MLA Upendra Paswan in Bakhri Begusarai Bihar

बिहार: राजद विधायक उपेंद्र पासवान पर जानलेवा हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 09:54 PM IST
Firing on RJD MLA Upendra Paswan in Bakhri Begusarai Bihar
बिहार में बेगूसराय के बखरी से राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) के विधायक उपेंद्र पासवान पर जानलेवा हमला हुआ है। बदमाशों ने उनके आवास में गोलियां दागी। इस हमले में विधायक तो बच गए लेकिन एक शिक्षक के घायल होने की खबर है। 




जानकारी के मुताबिक कुछ अपराधियों ने विधायक उपेंद्र पासवान के घर पर गोलियां चलाई। मोटरसाइकिल पर आए दो अपराधियों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया और मौका-ए-वारदात से भाग निकले। गोलीबारी में कुम्हारसो विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक के घायल होने की खबर मिली है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। 

उधर राजद विधायक भाई वीरेंद्र ने उपेंद्र पासवान पर हमले की निंदा की है। उन्होंने कहा कि सत्ता में बैठे लोग विरोधियों को निशाना बना रहे हैं। 
