जमीन फर्जीवाड़े में केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह पर मामला दर्ज, बिहार में गरमाई राजनीति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:07 AM IST
FIR lodged against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Danapur land grabbing case
केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह के लिए बुरी खबर है। भूमि पर कब्जे के एक मामले में गिरिराज सिंह के खिलाफ पटना के दानापुर थाना में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह के अलावा इस मामले में 3 सीओ समेत 33 लोगों के खिलाफ पटना व्यवहार न्यायालय में परिवाद पत्र दायर हुआ था। कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद दानापुर थाना में यह मामला दर्ज हुआ है। यह परिवाद पत्र रामनारायण प्रसाद नामक व्यक्ति ने दायर किया था। सभी पर 2 एकड़ 56 डिसमिल जमीन पर जबरन कब्जा करने का लगाया गया है।

जैसे ही गिरिराज सिहं पर FIR की खबर आई वैसे ही बिहार के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू यादव के पुत्र तेजस्वी यादव ने एक बार फिर से मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर हमला किया। तेजस्वी ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि गिरिराज वही मंत्री हैं जिनके घर से करोड़ो रुपये कैश तक की बरामदगी भी हुई थी, लेकिन देखिए इसके बाद भी वह एक ईमानदार नेता हैं। 

तेजस्वी ने एक के बाद एक ट्वीट कर नीतीश कुमार से सवाल पूछा है कि उनकी नाक के नीचे उनके सहयोगी दल बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता और केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने गरीबों की दो एकड़ 56 डिसमिल जमीन पर कब्जा कर लिया है, तो ऐसे में क्या वह अब भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन तोड़ेंगे? 
 
मुख्यमंत्री की अतंरात्मा आवाज नहीं दे रही है
