ED issues summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav second son-in-law Rahul Yadav

लालू के सामने आई एक और मुसीबत, ED ने दूसरे दामाद राहुल को भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:00 PM IST
ED issues summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav second son-in-law Rahul Yadav
lalu prasad yadav - फोटो : PTI
चारा घोटाले में जेल में बंद आरजेडी सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव की मुश्किलें और बढ़ गई है। मीसा भारती और उनके पति शैलेश के बाद अब प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने लालू यादव के दूसरे दामाद और रागिनी यादव के पति राहुल यादव को समन जारी किया है। राहुल समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व विधायक जितेंद्र यादव के बेटे हैं। उनसे इस हफ्ते ईडी पूछताछ करेगी। उन्हें अपनी सास राबड़ी देवी को एक करोड़ रुपए का लोन देने की वजह से समन भेजा गया है।

राबड़ी ने लोन की इसी राशि से पटना में एक विवादित जमीन खरीदी थी। इसी वजह से ईडी राहुल से पूछताछ करना चाहती है कि आखिर उनके पास इतना पैसा कहां से आया। इससे पहले लालू की बेटी मीसा भारती के पति शैलेश से भी निदेशालय पूछताछ कर चुकी है। उनपर पत्नी मीसा के साथ मिलकर फर्जी कंपनियों के जरिये फार्म हाउस खरीदने का आरोप लगा है। इसी मामले में पुलिस ने पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में उनके खिलाफ चार्जशीट दायर की है।
 

lalu yadav enforcement directorate rahul yadav

ओडिशा के इस ‘दशरथ मांझी’ ने बच्चों के लिए बनाई 8 किमी. लंबी सड़क

ओडिशा के कंधमाल में रहनेवाले जालंधर नायक ने अपने बच्चों के लिए अकेले ही आठ किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क तैयार कर दी। जालंधर के बच्चे इलाके में सड़क न होने की वजह से जंगल के रास्ते स्कूल नहीं जा पाते थे।

15 जनवरी 2018

fire broke out in six coaches of patna mokama passenger express train in mokama bihar 1:28

बिहार: मोकामा में पैसेंजर ट्रेन में लगी आग, छह बोगियां खाक

10 जनवरी 2018

BIRSA MUNDA JAIL ADMINISTRATION NOT LEETING LALU SUPPORTERS MEET HIM 1:13

तो इस वजह से लालू से नहीं मिल पा रहे हैं उनके समर्थक

26 दिसंबर 2017

Setback for RJD, Lalu Yadav found guilty in fodder scam case 3:26

लालू यादव ने खुद को जेल भेजने के पीछे बीजेपी की बताई साजिश

24 दिसंबर 2017

Fodder scam lalu yadav cbi court jail tejashwi yadav 1:51

चारा घोटाला: तेजस्वी बोले, ये आखिरी फैसला नहीं, हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे

24 दिसंबर 2017

Tejashwi Yadav accused Nitish Kumar not doing any development for Maha Dalit people
Bihar

नीतीश के काफिले पर पत्थरबाजी: तेजस्वी बोले- कागजी विकास की जनता ने खोली पोल

13 जनवरी 2018

CBI judge insured that Lalu Yadav will get Dahi Chura in jail on Makar Sankranti
Bihar

...जब कोर्ट में लालू ने रखी ये मांग ,जज बोले- ये चीजें तो जेल में ही मिल जाएंगी

11 जनवरी 2018

Fodder Scam: controversy with presence of two special assistants in service of Lalu Yadav in jail
Jharkhand

लालू की सेवा के लिए मुकदमे में 'फंसकर' जेल पहुंचे दो 'सेवादार', प्रशासन ने बैठाई जांच

10 जनवरी 2018

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will soon file bail application in Jharkhand High Court
India News

जमानत के लिए जल्द झारखंड हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे लालू

8 जनवरी 2018

Tej pratap yadav slams Nitish Kumar after lalu yadav sentence
India News

तेज प्रताप बोले- हम डरने वाले नहीं, अब बिहार में होगा LP आंदोलन

6 जनवरी 2018

ED files supplementary charge sheet against lalu yadav and misa bharti in money laundering case
Bihar

नए केस में फंसे लालू, ED ने 8000 करोड़ के फर्जीवाड़े पर दाखिल की चार्जशीट

6 जनवरी 2018

