लालू परिवार पर एक और मुसीबत, ED ने मीसा भारती का फार्म हाउस किया सीज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 01:09 PM IST
ED has seized farmhouse of RJD leader Misa Bharti
मीसा यादव - फोटो : SELF
आरजेडी सुप्रीमो लालू यादव के परिवार की मुश्किलें बढ़ती ही जा रही हैं। लालू के जेल जाने के बाद अब उनकी बेटी के खिलाफ ईडी ने बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया है। ईडी ने लालू की बेटी और आरजेडी नेता मीसा भारती का एक फार्म हाउस सीज कर दिया है। 
 


आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि ईडी ने आठ हजार करोड़ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में मीसा भारती और उनके बिजनेसमैन पति का दिल्ली के बिजवासन स्थित फार्म हाउस को अस्थायी तौर पर जब्त किया है। मीसा की कंपनी ने एक कंपनी से इस फार्म हाउस को 1.2 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा था। कम कीमत में खरीदे गए इस फार्म हाउस की खरीद बिक्री मामले में सुरेंद्र और वीरेंद्र कारोबारी भाइयों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उन पर शेल कंपनियां बनाकर हजारों करोड़ रुपयों की मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का आरोप लगा है। 

इससे पहले कोर्ट ने 8 हजार करोड़ रुपये के मनी लॉन्ड्रिग मामले में मीसा भारती और उनके पति के खिलाफ समन जारी किया था। मीसा भारती और उनके पति शैलेश के अलावा प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने लालू यादव के दूसरे दामाद और रागिनी यादव के पति राहुल यादव को भी समन जारी किया था। राहुल समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व विधायक जितेंद्र यादव के बेटे हैं। 

