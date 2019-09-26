शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   dead body of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sutihara Sitamarhi student found in Pvt hostel

सीतामढ़ी: छात्रावास में मिला केंद्रीय विद्यालय के छात्र का शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 10:40 AM IST
मृतक छात्र के पिता
मृतक छात्र के पिता - फोटो : ANI
बिहार के सीतामढ़ी जिले में पांचवीं का छात्र एक प्राइवेट हॉस्टल के अपने कमरे में मृत पाया गया। इसके बाद मृतक के परिजनों ने स्कूल प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया कि अध्यापकों और प्रिंसिपल ने कई बार उनके बच्चे की बुरी तरह से पिटाई की और उस पर चोरी के झूठे आरोप लगाए थे।
सीतामढ़ी के डीएसपी ने कहा कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। हॉस्टल के कमरे की जांच के लिए एफएसएल की टीम भी मौके पर पहुंची। 

बच्चे के पिता ने आरोप लगाया कि जब प्रिंसिपल से इसकी शिकायत की तो उन्होंने कहा कि आगे से ऐसा नहीं होगा। मेरे बच्चे पर चोरी के झूठे आरोप लगाए गए और उसे पीटा गया। बच्चे से 400 रुपये भी बरामद किए गए। उसे इसके लिए सजा भी दी गई थी और कहा गया था कि अगर वह फीस नहीं दे सकता तो दोबारा स्कूल न आए।






 
kendriya vidyalaya sutihara student dead
