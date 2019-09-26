सीतामढ़ी: छात्रावास में मिला केंद्रीय विद्यालय के छात्र का शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

Child's father: He had complained that he was thrashed on multiple occasions. We met Principal,he said it won't happen again. My child was accused of theft,thrashed by teacher&Principal. They recovered Rs 400 from him. He was penalised&asked to not come to school if he can't pay" https://t.co/dkZDT2u291 pic.twitter.com/aRbTGs8vIl— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
बिहार के पश्चिम चंपारण जिले में मंगलवार की रात एक विवाहिता की उसके ससुराल वालों ने कथित तौर पर हत्या कर दी और शवदाह करने लगे लेकिन इस दौरान महिला का पिता वहां पहुंचा और अपनी मृत पुत्री का अधजला हाथ लेकर शिकायत दर्ज कराने थाने पहुंच गया।
26 सितंबर 2019