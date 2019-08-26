शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   Chhapra zila Parishad Chairman Mina Arun was arrested in subinspector and constable murder case

बिहार : छपरा पुलिस हत्याकांड में जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष मीना अरूण गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, छपरा Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 02:18 PM IST
छपरा जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष मीना अरूण
छपरा जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष मीना अरूण - फोटो : facebook
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के छपरा में दारोगा मिथलेश साव और कांस्टेबल (एसआईटी) की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष मीना अरूण को गिरफ्तार किया है। जब वह कोर्ट में सरेंडर करने के लिए जा रही थी तब पुलिस ने उन्हें अपने हिरासत में ले लिया। उनको छपरा के सदर डीएसपी अजय कुमार ने गिरफ्तार किया।  
 20 अगस्त को हुई थी हत्या

 मालूम हो कि 20 अगस्त को छपरा के मढौरा में पुलिस टीम पर अपराधियों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की थी उस दौरान फायरिंग में दारोगा मिथिलेश कुमार को गोली लगी और उन्होंने घटना स्थल पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। उनके साथ ही सिपाही फारूक अहमद और संजीव कुमार भी जख्मी हुए जिसमें फारूक अहमद की मौत हो गई थी। इस घटना ने पूरे पुलिस महकमे में सनसनी मचा दी थी।
 

 
mina arun chhapra news bihar bihar news मीना अरूण छपरा मढ़ौरा
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

