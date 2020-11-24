शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker post: RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary files nomination BJP MLA Vinay Sinha from NDA

बिहार विधानसभा स्पीकर के लिए राजद ने उतारा उम्मीदवार, एनडीए की तरफ से पूर्व मंत्री मैदान में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 24 Nov 2020 12:10 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बिहार विधानसभा
बिहार विधानसभा - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार विधानसभा के नए स्पीकर के निर्वाचन को लेकर नामांकन के लिए मंगलवार को पर्चा दाखिल करना है। ऐसे में महागठबंधन के नेतृत्व वाले विपक्ष ने अपने उम्मीदवार के नाम का एलान कर दिया है। वहीं, एनडीए ने भी अपने स्पीकार उम्मीदवार के नाम का एलान कर दिया है। महागठबंधन की तरफ से राजद विधायक अवध बिहारी को उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है। दूसरी तरफ, एनडीए की तरफ से भाजपा विधायक विजय सिन्हा को मैदान में उतारा गया है।  
विज्ञापन

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा, आज महागठबंधन की जितनी अहम पार्टियां हैं उनके साथ हमारी बैठक हुई जिसमें सबने राय दी कि बुधवार को जो स्पीकर का चुनाव होने जा रहा है उसमें अपना प्रत्याशी उतारा जाए। हम सबने सिवान से जीतकर आए सबसे अनुभवी अवध बिहारी चौधरी को प्रत्याशी उम्मीदवार बनाया है। तेजस्वी ने कहा कि अवध बिहारी ने पटना में स्पीकर पद के लिए अपना नामांकन कर दिया है। 
 
वहीं, पूर्व श्रम संसाधन मंत्री और लखीसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा विधायक विजय कुमार सिन्हा को भाजपा नेतृत्व ने बिहार विधानसभा का स्पीकर बनाने का फैसला लिया है। ऐसे में विजय सिन्हा ने कहा, हम अपनी पार्टी और एनडीए के निर्देशों के अनुसार काम करेंगे। हम अपने गठबंधन के फैसले के अनुसार स्पीकर के पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने जा रहे हैं। बिहार के विकास के लिए विपक्ष और सरकार मिलकर काम करेंगे।  
 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar bihar vidhansabha speaker nitish kumar

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएम मोदी की मुख्यमंत्रियों संग बैठक
India News

कोरोना पर पीएम मोदी की बैठक, केजरीवाल ने पराली जलाने को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री से हस्तक्षेप की मांग की

24 नवंबर 2020

लाल घेरे में आरोपी व तीनों मृतकों की फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

प्रेमिका और उसके माता-पिता को गोली से उड़ाया, खुदकुशी से पहले प्रेमी ने वीडियो में खोला राज

24 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने ठुकराई प्रदेश सरकार की याचिका, कहा- साथी चुनना मौलिक अधिकार

24 नवंबर 2020

सुरंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जिस सुरंग से आए थे आतंकी, उसमें 150 फीट अंदर पहुंचे बीएसएफ जवान, खुली पाक की पोल

24 नवंबर 2020

लॉकडाउन इंडिया: प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एक और लॉकडाउन लगा तो क्या होगा, जानें तमाम सवाल और उनके जवाब?

24 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली क्राइम
Bollywood

'दिल्ली क्राइम' ने जीता बेस्ट ड्रामा सीरीज का International Emmy Award, देखें विजेताओं की पूरी लिस्ट

24 नवंबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन, सलीम खान
Bollywood

Happy Birthday Salim Khan: …और, फिर सलीम खान ने कभी नहीं किया अमिताभ के साथ काम, जानिए 10 अनसुनी कहानियां

24 नवंबर 2020

ओटीटी पर इस हफ्ते
Web Series

This Week On OTT: 'पेनिनसुला' देखने को तैयार बैठे दर्शकों को घर में बांधे रखने का ये है ओटीटी प्लान

24 नवंबर 2020

कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन - सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना वैक्सीन: सभी अड़चनें खत्म, तीन टीकों के साथ शुरू होगा टीकाकरण

24 नवंबर 2020

Shireen Mazari
World

पाक शर्मसार : मानवाधिकार मंत्री शिरीन मजारी ने फ्रांस से मांगी माफी

24 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X