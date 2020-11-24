बिहार विधानसभा स्पीकर के लिए राजद ने उतारा उम्मीदवार, एनडीए की तरफ से पूर्व मंत्री मैदान में

वहीं, पूर्व श्रम संसाधन मंत्री और लखीसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा विधायक विजय कुमार सिन्हा को भाजपा नेतृत्व ने बिहार विधानसभा का स्पीकर बनाने का फैसला लिया है। ऐसे में विजय सिन्हा ने कहा, हम अपनी पार्टी और एनडीए के निर्देशों के अनुसार काम करेंगे। हम अपने गठबंधन के फैसले के अनुसार स्पीकर के पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने जा रहे हैं। बिहार के विकास के लिए विपक्ष और सरकार मिलकर काम करेंगे।
आज महागठबंधन की जितनी अहम पार्टियां हैं उनके साथ हमारी बैठक हुई जिसमें सबने राय दी कि कल जो स्पीकर का चुनाव होने जा रहा है उसमें अपना प्रत्याशी उतारा जाए। हम सबने सिवान से जीतकर आए सबसे अनुभवी अवध बिहारी चौधरी को प्रत्याशी उम्मीदवार बनाया है: राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव pic.twitter.com/TWeVKt4mJB— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 24, 2020
We'll work as per our party's & NDA's instructions. We're going for filing nomination for Speaker's post as per our alliance decision. Opposition & govt will work together for the development of Bihar: BJP MLA Vinay Sinha on his candidature for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker post pic.twitter.com/zGJ0fYy3c5— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
