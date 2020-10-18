शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   bihar purnea IG Binod Kumar passed away at AIIMS Patna was admitted after being infected with covid 19

बिहार: पूर्णिया के आईजी बिनोद कुमार का निधन, कोविड-19 से थे संक्रमित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 09:45 AM IST
पूर्णिया के आईजी बिनोद कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
पूर्णिया के आईजी बिनोद कुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

बिहार के पूर्णिया जिले के आईजी बिनोद कुमार का रविवार सुबह एम्स पटना अस्पताल में निधन हो गया है। कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने के तीन दिन बाद उन्हें यहां भर्ती कराया गया था।
