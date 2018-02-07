अपना शहर चुनें

बिहार इंटर परीक्षा में बायोलॉजी का पेपर वायरल, जांच के आदेश

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 05:18 AM IST
बिहार इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के पहले ही दिन बोर्ड के दावों और तैयारियों की पोल खुल गई। परीक्षा शुरू होने के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हुआ बायोलॉजी का पेपर हूबहू निकला है। बिहार के नवादा और सुपौल जिले में परीक्षा के शुरू होने के बाद से ये पेपर वायरल हुआ था। 

मामले के उजागर होने के बाद पहली नजर में वायरल हुआ बायोलॉजी का पेपर हूबहू पाया गया। मंगलवार को इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा का पहला दिन था और पहले ही दिन पहली पाली में बायोलॉजी की परीक्षा हुई है।

नवादा में जिलाधिकारी कौशल कुमार ने इसकी पुष्टि की और कहा कि वायरल हुआ पेपर और परीक्षा में आया पेपर एक ही है।  जिलाधिकारी ने मामले की जांच की भी बात कही है। नवादा में पहले दिन की परीक्षा की पहली पाली में पांच परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित हुए हैं। नवादा के साथ-साथ सुपौल में भी परीक्षा का प्रश्न पत्र वायरल होने की सूचना है।
chandan's family members met cm yogi
Lucknow

सीएम योगी से मिलीं चंदन की बहन और मौसी, मांगा शहीद का दर्जा

सीएम ने हत्या के आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की बात कही है, लेकिन चंदन को शहीद का दर्जा देने की मांग पर योगी ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी।

6 फरवरी 2018

Samajwadi party prevailing guide line
Varanasi

सपा की गाइड लाइन जारी, ऐसे नेताओं को नहीं मिलेगा लोकसभा का टिकट

6 फरवरी 2018

upsc civil services notification 2018
Kanpur

अाईएएस, अाईपीएस बनने की है चाह ताे करें अावेदन

6 फरवरी 2018

seven thousand students absent in Hathras district in UP Board Exam
Hathras

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा ः  जिले में पहले ही दिन सात हजार ने छोड़ा मैदान 

7 फरवरी 2018

Tanveer Haider Usmani appointed as chairman of UP Minorities commission

पूर्व एमएलसी तनवीर हैदर उस्मानी बने यूपी अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के अध्यक्ष, आठ सदस्य भी नामित

6 फरवरी 2018

players of under 19 cricket world cup from uttar pradesh to be honoured.
Lucknow

अंडर- 19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप टीम के यूपी के सितारों को सम्मानित करेगी योगी सरकार

7 फरवरी 2018

BJP mla start protest for illegal truck in varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस में धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक, जानिए क्या है माजरा

7 फरवरी 2018

no interrogation for admitting an accident victim in hospital.
Lucknow

अब सड़क हादसे के घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने वालों को मिलेंगे दो हजार रुपये, नहीं होगी पूछताछ

7 फरवरी 2018

bjp mp shatrughan sinha said that now government is one man show and party became two man army
Madhya Pradesh

BJP पर 'शत्रु' का वार, बोले- सरकार ‘वन मैन शो’और पार्टी ‘टू मैन आर्मी’

6 फरवरी 2018

for women passengers provide sanitary pad in agra cantt railway station
Agra

महिलाओं के लिए गुड न्यूज, अब उन्हें रेलवे स्टेशन पर मुफ्त मिलेगी ये सुविधा

6 फरवरी 2018

बिहार में फिर जिंदा हुआ पकड़ुआ विवाह का 'जिन', 2017 में तीन हजार युवा हुए शिकार

पटना में इंजीनियर को पकड़कर जबरदस्ती शादी करने के मामले के बाद युवाओं के मन में डर पैदा करने वाला पकड़ुआ विवाह एक बार फिर चर्चा के केंद्र में आ गया है।

5 फरवरी 2018

MAN CAUGHT BY BSF-SSB AT INDO-NEPAL BORDER WITH 39 BOTTLES OF BANNED LIQUOR 3:24

शराब तस्करी का ऐसा जुगाड़ देखकर आप भी हैरान हो जाएंगे, देखिए वीडियो

3 फरवरी 2018

four people died after being run over by a train in Siwan 1:32

कोहरे के बीच से निकलकर आई ट्रेन और चार लोगों की चली गई जान

2 फरवरी 2018

Police recover beef from factory in muzzafarpur bihar 1:30

लेदर फैक्ट्री में चल रहा था स्लॉटर हाउस, रेड में पकड़ा 1000 क्विंटल बीफ

31 जनवरी 2018

A BOAT CAPSIZES INTO GANGA RIVER IN PATNA, FIVE KILLED 0:57

यहां माघी पूर्णिमा बन गई श्रद्धालुओं के लिए काल

31 जनवरी 2018

Minor kept in bondage for three months
Bareilly

नाबालिग को तीन माह तक बनाए रखा बंधक

7 फरवरी 2018

Mohan Bhagwat to talk directly to the swayamsevaks in Muzaffarpur during his 10 day bihar visit
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर में मोहन भागवत स्वयंसेवकों से करेंगे सीधा संवाद

6 फरवरी 2018

Bihar: ED Action On Naxalite Leader Sandeep Yadav
Bihar

बिहार: नक्सलियों पर ED ने कसा शिकंजा, कमांडर संदीप यादव की 86 लाख की संपत्ति हुई जब्त

5 फरवरी 2018

Bihar Ex Deupty CM Tejaswi Yadav controversial remark on nitish kumar
India News

तेजस्वी यादव के विवादित बोल, नीतीश पर लगाया जनादेश के बलात्कार का आरोप

5 फरवरी 2018

Bihar: RJD Vice President met with Former MP Anand Mohan
Bihar

बिहार: उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहे पूर्व सांसद से मिले RJD उपाध्यक्ष, हो सकता है सियासी बदलाव

3 फरवरी 2018

JDU leader Shivanand Tiwari meets Anand Mohan in saharsa jail who is sentenced in the murder case
Bihar

हत्या केस में उम्रकैद काट रहे आनंद मोहन से जेल में मिले जेडीयू नेता शिवानंद तिवारी

2 फरवरी 2018

