Bihar Government extends employment certificate validity of 82180 candidates passed TET&STET in 2002

2012 में टीईटी/एसटीईटी पास करने वालों के रोजगार प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता दो साल बढ़ाएगी बिहार सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 04:29 PM IST
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार सरकार ने साल 2002 में शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (टीईटी) और विशेष शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (एसटीईटी) पास करने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर दी है। साल 2002 में  ये परीक्षा पास करने वाले 82180 अभ्यर्थियों के रोजगार प्रमाणपत्र की वैधता को दो साल और बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया गया है। इन अभ्यर्थियों के रोजगार प्रमाणपत्र की वैधता इस साल मई-जून में समाप्त हो गई थी।
इससे पहले बिहार में मंगलवार को हुई कैबिनेट बैठक में कई बड़े फैसले लिए गए थे। कैबिनेट में एक बड़ा फैसला यह रहा था कि राज्य में बच्चों के लिए माता-पिता की सेवा करना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। ऐसा न होने पर जेल जाना पड़ेगा। कई अन्य महत्वपूर्ण फैसलों के साथ बैठक में 17 एजेंडों को स्वीकृति दी गई थी।
 

bihar bihar government tet stet bihar tet employment certificate employment certificate validity nitish kumar
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

