2012 में टीईटी/एसटीईटी पास करने वालों के रोजगार प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता दो साल बढ़ाएगी बिहार सरकार

Bihar govt has decided to extend the validity of employment certificates of nearly 82,180 candidates who passed Teacher Eligibility Test(TET)&Special Teacher Eligibility Test(STET) in 2012, for 2 more yrs; Employment certificate of these candidates expired in May&June this year. pic.twitter.com/xzRaqFjIm8— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
बिहार में मंगलवार को हुए कैबिनेट बैठक में कई बड़े फैसले लिए गए। कैबिनेट में एक बड़ा फैसला यह रहा कि राज्य में बच्चों के लिए माता-पिता की सेवा करना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है।
11 जून 2019