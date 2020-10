राजद नेता की हत्या मामले में तेजस्वी-तेजप्रताप पर केस दर्ज, पुलिस ने कहा- कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी

Action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. FIR registered against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Sadhu, Kalo Paswan, Sunita Devi & Manoj Paswan on the basis of deceased's wife's statement: Vishal Sharma, Purnia SP. #Bihar https://t.co/WYhzpjOZtY