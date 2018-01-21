Download App
तेजस्वी का नीतीश पर वार, बोले- दलितों की सुरक्षा से न हो खिलवाड़, नहीं तो कुर्सी चकनाचूर कर देंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 02:08 PM IST
bihar former deputy CM tejashwi yadav targets bihar CM nitish kumar over dalit's safety
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव के बेटे तेजस्वी यादव ने बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर बड़ा हमला बोला है। तेजस्वी ने ट्वीटर पर लिखा, 'नीतीश कान खोलकर सुन लो अगर दलितों और गरीबों को कुछ हुआ तो कुर्सी को चकनाचूर कर देंगे।'

दरअसल, तेजस्वी आदिवासी बहुल गांव पडरी पहुंचे थे, जहां उन्होंने  सीएम नीतीश से कहा कि अगर दलितों की सुरक्षा को कुछ हुआ तो इसका अंजाम ठीक नहीं होगा।

ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक तेजस्वी ने कहा, ' पडरी गांव में आदिवासी परिवार के सदस्य के साथ ज्यादती हुई। पहले खून से लथपथ सदस्य को प्रशासन इधर से उधर घूमाता रहा और जब उसकी मौत हो गई तो उसके परिवार को शव के लिए धक्के खिलवाए गए।'

तेजस्वी ने आगे कहा, 'नीतीश सरकार ने राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था का जनाजा निकलवा दिया है, क्योंकि जो कानून की रक्षा करते हैं वहीं गरीबों को मार रहे हैं।'

 
