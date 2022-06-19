Bihar: स्पाइस जेट के विमान में लगी आग, पटना में कराई गई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

बिहार के पटना एयरपोर्ट पर एक बड़ा हादसा होते बचा है। यहां से दिल्ली के लिए उड़ान भरने वाले स्पाइस जेट के विमान में अचानक आग लग गई। आनन-फानन में विमान की एयरपोर्ट पर इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराई गई। बताया जा रहा है कि जिस समय विमान में आग लगी, उसमें 185 यात्री सवार थे।
#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022
