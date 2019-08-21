शहर चुनें

महिला पार्षद ने कहा: आंख मारता है मेयर का बेटा, शिकायत दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 09:36 AM IST
पिंकी देवी
पिंकी देवी - फोटो : ANI
बिहार में एक महिला वार्ड पार्षद ने नगर परिषद मेयर के बेटे पर छेड़खानी का आरोप लगाया है। उनका कहना है कि मेरे नजरअंदाज करने पर भी वह लगातार मुझे छेड़ता रहा। 
दरअसल, पिंकी देवी पटना के एक वार्ड से पार्षद है। उनका आरोप है कि जब वह पटना नगर निगम की बोर्ड बैठक के लिए कार्यालय पहुंची। वहां बैठक के दौरान नगर परिषद मेयर के बेटे ने उन्हें बार-बार आंख मारीं। 

उन्होंने बताया कि मेयर का बेटा शिशिर बार-बार मेरी तरफ देखकर मुस्कुराता रहा और साथ ही लगातार आंख मारता रहा। मैंने उसे नजरअंदाज कर दिया लेकिन वह बार-बार आंख मारता रहा। 

पिंकी देवी ने बताया कि मैंने उसे चेतावनी दी कि अगर वह ऐसा करेगा तो मैं उसकी मां से उसकी शिकायत कर दूंगी। जिसके जवाब में उसने कहा कि आगे बढ़ो और बता दो। जब मैंने इस घटना के बारे में नगर परिषद से शिकायत की, तो उसने मुझ पर आरोप लगाया कि मैं खबरों में आने के लिए ऐसा कर रही हूं। पिंकी देवी ने कदमकुंआ थाना में केस दर्ज कराया है।
 

पिंकी देवी ने कहा कि अगर उन्हें इंसाफ नहीं मिला तो वो महिला आयोग भी जाएंगी। साथ ही कहा कि मैं चाहती हूं कि इस घटना में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार कार्रवाई करें ताकि इस तरह की घटना दोबारा न हो। 




 
bihar councilor bihar female councilor mayor son wink to councilor female councilor accuse mayor son pinki devi female councilor patna board meeting mayor son wink female councilor nitish kumar bihar cm patna female councilor sishir wink pinki devi बिहार पिंकी देवी नगर परिषद मेयर पटना
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

