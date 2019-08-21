महिला पार्षद ने कहा: आंख मारता है मेयर का बेटा, शिकायत दर्ज

Pinki Devi:I warned him of telling his mother to which he responded saying 'go-ahead'. When I complained to the Municipal Council, she accused me of trying to seeking attention. I urge CM Nitish Kumar to look into the matter so that such an incident doesn't repeat. #Bihar (20/8) https://t.co/UyI4riPSS2— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019
पिंकी देवी ने कहा कि अगर उन्हें इंसाफ नहीं मिला तो वो महिला आयोग भी जाएंगी। साथ ही कहा कि मैं चाहती हूं कि इस घटना में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार कार्रवाई करें ताकि इस तरह की घटना दोबारा न हो।
बिहार में मढ़ौरा बाजार स्थित एलआईसी कार्यालय के सामने मंगलवार की रात करीब 7:00 बजे स्कॉर्पियो सवार अपराधियों ने एसआईटी के पुलिसकर्मियों पर भीषण गोलीबारी कर दारोगा मिथिलेश कुमार साह और सिपाही फारूक अंसारी की हत्या कर दी।
20 अगस्त 2019