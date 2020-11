राहुल का पीएम पर बड़ा हमला, कहा- 'ईवीएम' ईवीएम नहीं है, बल्कि 'एमवीएम' है- मोदी वोटिंग मशीन

EVM is not EVM, but MVM - Modi Voting Machine. But, this time in Bihar, the youth is angry. So be it EVM or MVM, 'Gathbandhan' will win: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar’s Araria #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/PBSQwfPY0l

#WATCH | Modi ji says he has freed farmers as they can now sell their produce anywhere... Modi ji tell me, will the farmer go to sell his produce on an aeroplane? Or will he go by road? If he has to go by road, where are the roads in Bihar?: Rahul Gandhi#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/uW0eehwN8O