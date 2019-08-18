बिहार में एनएसयूआई अध्यक्ष को बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, हालत गंभीर

Bihar: Two people including National Students' Union of India(NSUI) district president Manish Kumar Singh shot at by bike borne assailants in Arrah, both admitted to hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1jJpdh2eD1— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019
ग्रामीण एसपी कांतेश मिश्रा और सिटी एसपी सेंट्रल विनय तिवारी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस जब उनके आवास पर पहुंची तो घर का दरवाजा बंद था। पुलिस किसी तरह घर के अंदर दाखिल हुई।
