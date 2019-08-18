शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar: bike borne assailants shot Two people including NSUI district president both are critical

बिहार में एनएसयूआई अध्यक्ष को बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आरा Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 09:41 AM IST
breaking news amar ujala
breaking news amar ujala - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के आरा में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने दो लोगों की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी है। जिसमें से एक नेशनल स्टूडेंट यूनियन ऑफ इंडिया (एनएसयूआई) के जिला अध्यक्ष मनीष कुमार सिंह शामिल हैं। दोनों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उनकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। दोनों को गोली क्यों मारी गई इसकी वजह का फिलहाल पता नहीं चला है।
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बीच सड़क गर्भवती पत्नी, बेटे और माता-पिता को मारा, फिर खुद को मारी गोली

16 अगस्त 2019

पानीपत। सीआईए-थ्री की गिरफ्त में 5 लाख रूपये का ईनामी बदमाश अली मोहम्मद ।
Panipat

गुजरात के कपड़ा व्यापारी की हत्या का आरोपी 5 लाख का इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार

7 अगस्त 2019

Two sub inspector injured in firing
Sultanpur

जेल में निरुद्ध सिपाही की हत्या करने पहुंचे सुपारी किलर से स्वॉट टीम की मुठभेड़ 18-43-08

4 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

हॉरर किलिंग: पिता बोला- प्रेमी की हत्या में बेटी नहीं दे रही थी साथ, इसलिए उसे भी मार दी गोली

14 जुलाई 2019

un security council
World

यूएन में कश्मीर पर भारत की बड़ी कूटनीतिक जीत, पाक को मिला सिर्फ चीन का साथ, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

17 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

Ashes 2019: स्मिथ की गर्दन पर जोफ्रा आर्चर ने मारी जानलेवा बाउंसर, शतक से भी चूके

17 अगस्त 2019

स्टीव स्मिथ
स्टीव स्मिथ घायल
स्टीव स्मिथ इंजरी
स्टीव स्मिथ घायल
Cricket News

Ashes 2019: स्मिथ की गर्दन पर जोफ्रा आर्चर ने मारी जानलेवा बाउंसर, शतक से भी चूके

17 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
assailants shot dead nsui president critical condition hospitalised बदमाश गोली मारना
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Mahakal Temple
Madhya Pradesh

भगवान महाकाल मंदिर के विकास और विस्तार के लिए शुरू होगी 300 करोड़ की योजना

18 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी: पुलिसवालों का साप्ताहिक अवकाश बना ड्रामा, शर्तें-बंदिशें ऐसी कि ना जाने कब आ जाए बुलावा

18 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

जलवायु परिवर्तन: संयुक्त राष्ट्र की बैठक में चिंता साझा करेंगे बेसिक देश 

18 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: पत्नी को फर्जी तलाक, फिर प्रेमिका से कर ली शादी, अब पीड़िता ने दर्ज कराया केस

18 अगस्त 2019

शरद पवार
India News

पता नहीं राणे का कांग्रेस में शामिल होने का फैसला गलत था या बड़ी भूल: शरद पवार 

18 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

शिकायतकर्ता की गैरहाजिरी में खारिज नहीं होगा मुकदमा: हाईकोर्ट

18 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

दक्षिण अफ्रीका से फोन पर दे दिया तीन तलाक, पीड़िता ने एसपी से लगाई गुहार

18 अगस्त 2019

कोर्ट ने सुनाया आदेश (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Chandigarh

युवक हत्या मामला: अदालत ने सुनाई पांच हत्यारों को सात-सात साल की सजा

18 अगस्त 2019

ट्रक और बस में टक्कर, घायल यात्री
Moradabad

भीषण हादसा: गलत दिशा में घुसे ट्रक से हुई भिड़ंत, 24 यात्री घायल

18 अगस्त 2019

सड़क हादसे पर परिवार का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत, परिवारवालों का दुर्घटना मानने से इनकार

17 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अनंत सिंह को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस उनके आवास पर पहुंची
Bihar

बिहार: अनंत सिंह को गिरफ्तार करने पहुंची पुलिस, पीछे के दरवाजे से भागे विधायक

ग्रामीण एसपी कांतेश मिश्रा और सिटी एसपी सेंट्रल विनय तिवारी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस जब उनके आवास पर पहुंची तो घर का दरवाजा बंद था। पुलिस किसी तरह घर के अंदर दाखिल हुई।

18 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
अनंत कुमार सिंह
Bihar

बिहार के मोकामा से बाहुबली विधायक अनंत सिंह के घर से एके-47 बरामद

17 अगस्त 2019

अनंत कुमार सिंह
Bihar

बिहार के बाहुबली विधायक अंनत सिंह पर यूएपीए के तहत मामला दर्ज, घर से एके-47 और ग्रेनेड बरामद

17 अगस्त 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती महिला
Bihar

इलाज के पैसे न होने पर गरीब मां ने लिया अपने ही बच्चों को बेचने का फैसला

13 अगस्त 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

अपराध, भ्रष्टाचार, सांप्रदायिकता के साथ कोई समझौता नहीं: नीतीश कुमार

15 अगस्त 2019

आईएएस को पिटते हुए गैंग के बदमाश
Bihar

पटना में बीच सड़क पर पूर्व आईएएस की पिटाई, थानेदार बोला- घटना मेरे इलाके की नहीं

14 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार में निर्भया जैसा कांड, नाबालिग के साथ बलात्कार के बाद हैवानियत

11 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार में घटी निर्भया जैसी घटना, तीन घंटों तक इलाज के लिए भटकती रही मासूम

11 अगस्त 2019

अशोकधाम मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: लखीसराय के अशोकधाम मंदिर में मची भगदड़, एक की मौत कई अन्य घायल

12 अगस्त 2019

उमर अबदुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती
Bihar

उमर अब्दुल्ला, महबूबा मुफ्ती समेत कई नेताओं के खिलाफ देशद्रोह का मामला दर्ज

7 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

दूरदर्शन की वरिष्ठ पत्रकार और एंकर नीलम शर्मा का निधन, कैंसर से थीं पीड़ित

दूरदर्शन की वरिष्ठ एंकर नीलम शर्मा का निधन हो गया। दूरदर्शन के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर इसकी जानकारी दी गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक वो कैंसर से पीड़ित थीं।

17 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी 9:14

भारत-भूटान के बीच 10 समझौते, पीएम मोदी बोले- भूटान का पड़ोसी और दोस्त होना हमारा सौभाग्य

17 अगस्त 2019

सबसे लंबा शख्स 1:11

भारत के सबसे लंबे व्यक्ति धर्मेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने मांगी सीएम योगी से मदद, सरकार से भरोसे का दावा

17 अगस्त 2019

वायरल वीडियो 3:51

11 सेकेंड में 100 मीटर दौड़ने वाले युवक का वीडियो वायरल, कई नेताओं ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ

17 अगस्त 2019

कानपुर 3:19

कानपुर में बुजुर्ग महिला मांग रही सड़क पर भीख, एक अदद रोटी के लिए दिन-रात तड़प रहीं

17 अगस्त 2019

Related

राम चंद्र पासवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रामविलास पासवान के छोटे भाई का निधन, समस्तीपुर से सांसद थे रामचंद्र

21 जुलाई 2019

तेज प्रताप और ऐश्वर्या (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

पटना: तेज प्रताप से तलाक की सुनवाई के लिए पिता संग अदालत पहुंची पत्नी ऐश्वर्या

8 अगस्त 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

आरएसएस सहित 19 हिंदू संगठनों का ब्यौरा जुटा रही नीतीश सरकार, बिहार पुलिस को मिला जिम्मा

17 जुलाई 2019

तेज प्रताप यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

तेज प्रताप यादव ने अब धारण किया भगवान शिव का रूप, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

23 जुलाई 2019

तेज प्रताप यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

पत्नी ऐश्वर्या का तेजप्रताप पर संगीन आरोप, बताया ड्रग एडिक्ट

6 अगस्त 2019

Nitish Kumar (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

अनुच्छेद 370 पर जेडीयू का यू-टर्न, अब मोदी सरकार के कदम का किया समर्थन

8 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited