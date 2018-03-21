शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   Bihar: Arwal's Kaler police station was torched by Villegers after he allegedly committed suicide

बिहार: पुलिस कस्टडी में कैदी की मौत, आक्रोशित भीड़ ने थाने में लगाई आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 12:16 PM IST
अरवल में आक्रोशित भीड़ ने थाने में लगाई आग
अरवल में आक्रोशित भीड़ ने थाने में लगाई आग - फोटो : ANI
बिहार के अरवल जिले स्थित कलेर पुलिस थाने में कैद आरोपी की मौत का मामला बढ़ता जा रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक हिरासत में बंद आरोपी ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। कैदी की मौत की जानकारी जैसे ही गांव वालों को मिली वो आक्रोशित हो गए। भारी संख्या में लोग थाने पहुंचे और हंगामा करने लगे। देखते ही देखते थाने परिसर में तोड़फोड़ और आगजनी होने लगी। हालातों को बिगड़ता देख पुलिसकर्मी थाना छोड़कर भाग निकले।  
 

मृतक कलेर थाने के ठाकुर बीघा गांव का रहने वाला बबन साव है। पुलिस के मुताबिक मृतक ने थाने के हाजत में ही फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। संदेहास्पद मौत की जानकारी के बाहर आते ही स्थिति तनावपूर्ण हो गई। 

मृतक पूर्व में कई बैंक डकैती में नामजद अभियुक्त भी रहा है। हाजत में हुई मौत से भड़के लोगों ने हंगामा किया। इस दौरान आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस वाहन को आग के हवाले कर दिया। भीड़ द्वारा गाड़ी में लगाई गई आग के बाद पुलिसकर्मी थाना छोड़ कर फरार हो गये इस दौरान थाने पर उपद्रवियों का कब्जा रहा।

मामले की नजाकत को देखते हुए जिला पुलिस को थाने में अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल को तैनात करना पड़ा है।

RELATED

suicide bihar police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood

किताब में किया माधुरी संग अफेयर का खुलासा, तो लेखक को संजय दत्त ने भेजा लीगल नोटिस

21 मार्च 2018

‪‪Rani Mukerji‬
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी का छलका दर्द, बोलीं- 'इंडस्ट्री में शादीशुदा महिलाओं की इमेज को तोड़ेगी ये फिल्म'

21 मार्च 2018

शाहिद कपूर
Bollywood

मीरा राजपूत ने शाहिद कपूर को घर से निकाल दिया था बाहर, 'पद्मावत' की शूटिंग के बीच हुआ था ये सब

21 मार्च 2018

abhishek bachchan sardar look
Bollywood

सरदार के किरदार में पहली बार दिखे अभिषेक, अमिताभ बच्चन ने तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा इमोशनल मैसेज

21 मार्च 2018

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

मुकेश अंबानी के पैसे से बनेगा आमिर खान का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट, वो 5 बातें जो आपका जानना जरूरी

21 मार्च 2018

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

होने वाले पति के साथ जिम में मस्ती करती दिखीं सोनम कपूर, तस्वीर आई सामने, फैंस दिल थाम लें

21 मार्च 2018

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अजय देवगन की 'रेड' में आया ट्विस्ट, 6 करोड़ कमाने के बाद पांचवे दिन हुआ ये हाल

21 मार्च 2018

AMITABH BACHCHAN
Bollywood

49 साल पुरानी बात को याद कर इमोशनल हुए बिग बी, इस तस्वीर को दिखाकर मांगते थे काम

21 मार्च 2018

Rani
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: 7 हीरोइनों के ठुकराने के बाद रानी मुखर्जी को मिला था यह रोल, फिल्म ने रातों-रात बना दिया स्टार

21 मार्च 2018

Know 3 amazing health benefits of applying holy tilak on the forehead
Stress Management

माथे पर टीका लगाने के ये जबरदस्त फायदे शायद ही सुने होंगे आपने

21 मार्च 2018

Most Read

people will be rewarded for giving information of smuggling
Lucknow

अब तस्करी की सूचना देने वालों को मिलेगा ये इनाम, पहचान भी रखी जाएगी गुप्त

सीमा शुल्क विभाग के मुख्य आयुक्त केसी गुप्ता ने कहा कि जनता सहयोग करे तो तस्करी पर अंकुश लगाया जा सकता है।

21 मार्च 2018

pritam singh, indira hridayesh
Dehradun

गैरसैंण बजट सत्र: सदन के बाहर कांग्रेस और भाजपा विधायकों की बीच नारेबाजी की जंग

21 मार्च 2018

raj babbar resigns as uttar pradesh congress chief.
Lucknow

राज बब्बर ने यूपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद से दिया इस्तीफा, जितिन प्रसाद की हो सकती है ताजपोशी

21 मार्च 2018

glacier
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में ग्लेशियरों के नीचे आबाद क्षेत्रों को झीलों का खतरा अधिक

21 मार्च 2018

गुरबख्श सिंह ने जान दी
Chandigarh

सिख कैदियों की रिहाई के लिए 75 फीट ऊंची टंकी से कूदा गुरबख्श सिंह, जान गई

21 मार्च 2018

शोरूम में लगी भीषण आग
Meerut

मेरठ: फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल कर्मियों ने 6 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद किया काबू

21 मार्च 2018

शरद यादव
Lucknow

लखनऊ में अखिलेश से मिले शरद यादव, महागठबंधन पर हुई चर्चा

21 मार्च 2018

Encounter between militants and Security forces in North Kashmir Kupwara
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़, 4 आतंकी ढेर

21 मार्च 2018

सपा नेता आजम खां के विधायक बेटे अब्दुल्ला
Lucknow

सपा नेता आजम खां के विधायक बेटे अब्दुल्ला के खिलाफ दर्ज केस हटाने की मांग

21 मार्च 2018

anna hazare
National

अन्ना के आंदोलन से जुड़ेंगे आम्रपाली-जेपी के खरीदार

21 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: RJD नेता का बार डांसर संग अश्लील डांस, नोट उड़ाकर की गंदी हरकत

बिहार के गया में आरजेडी नेता अरूण दादपुरी के अश्लील डांस का एक वीडियो सामने आया है। इस वीडियो में आरजेडी नेता एक बार डांसर के साथ अश्लील डांस करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं वो इस दौरान लगातार डांसर पर नोटों की बरसात कर रहे हैं।

20 मार्च 2018

भागलपुर 1:29

VIDEO: बिहार के भागलपुर में भिड़े दो समुदाय, जमकर चले पत्थर और गोलियां

18 मार्च 2018

एक्सीडेंट 00:00:57

VIDEO: बिहार में पुल से नीचे गिरी बस, 14 की मौत

18 मार्च 2018

अररिया 1:42

VIDEO: अररिया में भारत विरोधी नारों के खिलाफ पुलिस की कार्रवाई, दो दबोचे

16 मार्च 2018

योगी 3:31

यूपी-बिहार में उपचुनाव जारी, सीएम योगी ने दी राहुल गांधी को ये सलाह

11 मार्च 2018

Recommended

गुरबख्श सिंह खालसा
National

जेलों में बंद सिखों की रिहाई की मांग कर रहे एक्टिविस्ट गुरबख्स सिंह खालसा ने की आत्महत्या

21 मार्च 2018

गुरबख्श सिंह ने जान दी
Chandigarh

सिख कैदियों की रिहाई के लिए 75 फीट ऊंची टंकी से कूदा गुरबख्श सिंह, जान गई

21 मार्च 2018

जला घ्ार
Kushinagar

महिला ने तीन बच्चों समेत खुद को लगाई आग

20 मार्च 2018

युवती का फाइल फोटो
Etawah

ट्रेन के आगे कूद युवती ने दी जान

19 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

बीटेक छात्र ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, सुसाइड नोट में मां को लेकर लिखा कुछ ऐसा चौंक गई पुलिस

16 मार्च 2018

सुसाइड
India News

व्हाट्सएप वीडियो कॉल पर प्रेमिका चीखती रही और प्रेमी ने लगा ली फांसी

16 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.