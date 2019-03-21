शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   Bihar: 5 people drowned while swimming in a canal, in Aurangabad district

बिहार: औरंगाबाद जिले में नहर में तैरते हुए पांच लोग डूबे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 21 Mar 2019 05:33 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के औरंगाबाद जिले में नहर में पांच लोगों के डूबने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, नहर में तैरने के दौरान यह घटना हुई है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन



खबर कुछ देर में अपडेट की जाएगी। 

Recommended

Bollywood

Holi 2019: बॉलीवुड के इन पॉपुलर घरानों में मनाई जाती थी जोरदार होली

21 मार्च 2019

holi
raj kapoor
yash chopra and sridevi
Subhash Ghai
Bollywood

Holi 2019: बॉलीवुड के इन पॉपुलर घरानों में मनाई जाती थी जोरदार होली

21 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

हो गया खुलासा, आखिर मुंबई इंडियंस ने क्यों खेला युवराज सिंह पर दांव

21 मार्च 2019

yuvraj singh
zaheer khan
yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
Cricket News

हो गया खुलासा, आखिर मुंबई इंडियंस ने क्यों खेला युवराज सिंह पर दांव

21 मार्च 2019

नीरव मोदी
India News

भगोड़ा नीरव मोदी लंदन में गिरफ्तार, नहीं मिली जमानत, 29 मार्च तक जेल

20 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
rashifal
Predictions

21 मार्च राशिफल: सौभाग्य के सात रंगों से रंगी होगी इन पांच राशियों की होली, जानें अपना भी हाल

20 मार्च 2019

Lifestyle

Holi 2019: इस बार होली पर ट्राई करें पान गुझिया और आलू की जलेबी

21 मार्च 2019

कॉन्सेप्ट इमेज
पान गुझिया
पान गुझिया
पोटैटो जलेबी
Lifestyle

Holi 2019: इस बार होली पर ट्राई करें पान गुझिया और आलू की जलेबी

21 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आरके स्टूडियो में काफी अनोखे ढंग से होली मनाते थे राजकपूर, रजा मुराद ने खोले थे सारे राज

21 मार्च 2019

r k studio Holi
रजा मुराद
r k studio Holi
r k studio Holi
Bollywood

आरके स्टूडियो में काफी अनोखे ढंग से होली मनाते थे राजकपूर, रजा मुराद ने खोले थे सारे राज

21 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
patna canal aurangabad aurangabad district 5 people drowned swimming बिहार औरंगाबाद
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

cm yogi
Lucknow

गूगल ट्रेंड में देश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों को योगी ने पछाड़ा

21 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

21 मार्च 2019

file
China

चीन की बीआरआई बैठक पर भारत ने दिए फिर विरोध के संकेत

21 मार्च 2019

jet airways crisis deepens, ticket prices rose to a new high, impact summer vacation plans
Business Diary

जेट संकटः यात्रियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, छुट्टियों में महंगा किराया करेगा जेब खाली

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

21 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
National

डॉक्टर को शादीशुदा नर्स से हुआ प्यार, पति की हत्या कर अब फरार

बिहार के कैमूर जिले में डॉक्टर ने एक व्यक्ति की हत्या कर दी है। बताया जा रहा है कि डॉक्टर ने अपनी प्रेमिका को पाने के लिए उसके पति की हत्या की।

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
वैशाली में मुठभेड़
Bihar

बिहार: वैशाली में पुलिस और बदमाशों में मुठभेड़, 3 की मौत, 3 अन्य गिरफ्तार

17 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

बिहार बोर्ड ऑफ ओपन स्कूलिंग एंड एग्जामिनेशंस का परिणाम जारी, ऐसे देखें रिजल्ट

18 मार्च 2019

Two people shot dead by motorcycle borne assailants in Motihari
Bihar

बिहार के मोतिहारी में मोटरसाइकिल सवार हमलावरों ने दो लोगों को मारी गोली, मौत

18 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार के दो पूर्व विधायक विजेंद्र चौधरी और सतीश कुमार कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए

15 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: सरकारी स्कूल की प्राचार्या को बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, गंभीर हालात में अस्पताल में भर्ती

16 मार्च 2019

जीतन राम मांझी (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

महागठबंधन सीट शेयरिंगः जीतन राम मांझी बोले- सोमवार को किया जाएगा सीटों के बंटवारे का एलान

16 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
National

बिहार पुलिस की बर्बरता ! हवालात में दो युवकों का उखाड़ा नाखून, ठोंकी कील

12 मार्च 2019

शहीद रतन ठाकुर के पिता
Bihar

पुलवामा हमला: इस पिता ने सड़क किनारे जूस और कपड़े बेचकर बनाया था बेटे को जवान

15 फरवरी 2019

Bihar PHED Junior Engineer
Bihar

बिहार में आवेदकों की शरारत, 'सनी लियोनी' को बनाया जूनियर सिविल इंजीनियर

20 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

नवादा लोकसभा सीट LJP को दिए जाने पर गुस्से में गिरिराज, चिराग बोले करेंगे उनसे बात

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने बिहार की नवादा लोकसभा सीट एलजेपी के खाते में जाने पर नाराजगी जाहिर की है। उनकी नाराजगी पर एलजेपी नेता चिराग पासवान का भी बयान सामने आया है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

18 मार्च 2019

बिहार 1:04

नशे में धुत दूल्हे को देखकर नाराज हुई दुल्हन, शादी से किया इंकार

11 मार्च 2019

प्रशांत किशोर 0:22

राजनीति के 'चाणक्य' प्रशांत किशोर का बड़ा बयान, राजनीति में आएं युवा

9 मार्च 2019

डांसर मौत 3:07

अस्पताल में डांसर ने दम तोड़ा, देखिए कैसे शादी समारोह में मारी गई थी गोली

23 फरवरी 2019

सुशील मोदी 1:31

तेजस्वी के बंगले में शिफ्ट हुए सुशील मोदी, साधा निशाना

20 फरवरी 2019

Related

विनोद शर्मा
Bihar

कांग्रेस ने मांगे एयर स्ट्राइक के सबूत, नाराज पार्टी नेता ने दिया इस्तीफा

10 मार्च 2019

pm modi in bihar
Bihar

जो आग आपके दिल में, वही मेरे दिल में भी : पुलवामा हमले पर बोले पीएम मोदी

17 फरवरी 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

राजद में उम्मीदवारों और गठबंधन भागीदारों पर लालू करेंगे फैसला

10 मार्च 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म करने के बारे में सोच भी नहीं सकते : नीतीश कुमार

22 फरवरी 2019

Bihar Deputy CM's bungalow
India News

तेजस्वी से खाली कराए बंगले में सुशील मोदी की एंट्री, कहा- वाह! यह तो 7 स्टार होटल जैसा है

20 फरवरी 2019

कीर्ति आजाद
India News

भाजपा से कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए कीर्ति आजाद बोले- पिताजी और मेरे लिए लूटे जाते थे बूथ

20 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.