अपहरण और हत्या की घटना के बाद गया में बवाल, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, पटना Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:56 PM IST
After kidnapping and murder of child in gaya bihar police lathi charge on agitating crowd
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
बिहार के गया जिला में गेवाल बिगहा इलाके में कमलेश उर्फ छोटू नाम के शख्स ने बीते मंगलवार को घर के बाहर खेल रहे तीन बच्चों का अपहरण कर लिया। आरोपी ने एक बच्चे की हत्या कर दी और दो को गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। इस मामले में आक्रोशित लोगों ने बीते बुधवार को जमकर हंगामा किया।

वारदात के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने गेवाल बिगहा मोड़ के पास सड़क को जाम कर आरोपी के घर को भी आग के हवाले कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी कमलेश नशेड़ी और आपराधिक प्रवृति का है। स्थिति को नियंत्रित करने के लिए जिले के डीएम अभिषेक सिंह और एसएसपी गरिमा मल्लिक मौके पर पहुंचे और लोगों को शांत किया। 

इस दौरान असामाजिक तत्वों को तितर-बितर करने के लिए पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज भी करना पड़ा है। पुलिस ने आरोपी कमलेश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। गौरतलब है कि आपसी विवाद में कमलेश ने तीन बच्चों का अपहरण कर एक की हत्या कर दी। तीनों बच्चों की उम्र 8 से 10 साल के बीच है। 
gaya bihar murder

