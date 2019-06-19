बिहार में चमकी बुखार से मरने वाले बच्चों की संख्या 130 हुई

Parents at SKMCH: No one has told us anything about or given us ORS. We don't know the symptoms of AES. Our children are burning with fever since 4-5 days. Doctor asked us to get medicines for them & said they'll admit them if fever doesn't go down after that. We don't have money pic.twitter.com/bRq5w03ojG— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बिहार में दिमागी बुखार और लू से हो रही मौतों के इतर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार दिल्ली की राजनीति में सक्रिय दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने रविवार शाम पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी से मुलाकात की। जिसके बाद सियासी गलियारों में चर्चा तेज हो गई है।
17 जून 2019