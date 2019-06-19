शहर चुनें

Bihar ›   Acute Encephalitis Syndrome killed 130 children in Bihar

बिहार में चमकी बुखार से मरने वाले बच्चों की संख्या 130 हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 10:25 AM IST
बिहार के अनेक जिलों में एक्यूट इन्सेफ्लाइटिस सिंड्रोम (एईएस) से मरने वाले बच्चों की संख्या 130 पर पहुंच गई है। इनमें से 112 मौत अकेले मुजफ्फरपुर में ही हुई हैं। यहां लोग अपने बच्चों को मुजफ्फरपुर के एसकेएमसीएच अस्पताल ला रहे हैं। लोग आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि उनके बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती नहीं किया जा रहा है। लोगों का कहना है कि उन्हें कभी उनके बच्चों के लिए ओआरएस भी नहीं दिया गया।
यहां आ रहे माता-पिता का कहना है, "किसी ने हमें ओआरएस के बारे में कुछ भी नहीं बताया है और ना ही दिया है। हमें एईएस के लक्षण भी नहीं पता हैं। हमारे बच्चे 4-5 दिनों से बुखार में तप रहे हैं। डॉक्टरों ने हमें बच्चों के लिए दवाईयां लाने को कहा। और कहा कि अगर बच्चों का बुखार नहीं जाता है तो उन्हें भर्ती किया जाएगा। हमारे पास पैसे नहीं हैं।" 




इस बीमारी को यहां चमकी बुखार और दिमागी बुखार भी कहा जा रहा है।

acute encephalitis syndrome aes muzaffarpur child death muzaffarpur child death reason chamki fever dimagi bukhar brain diseases heatstroke skmch hospital muzaffarpur एक्यूट इन्सेफ्लाइटिस सिंड्रोम एईएस चमकी बुखार एसकेएमसीएच मुजफ्फरपुर
