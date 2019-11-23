बिहार: हाजीपुर में बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े मुथूट फाइनेंस से 55 किलो सोना लूटा

MK Chaudhary,Superintendent of Police,Vaishali:6-7 unknown armed miscreants barged into Muthoot Finance Co branch in Hajipur in broad daylight.They looted around 55 kg gold from the manager at gunpoint. Incident took place around 12:30 in the day; Investigation is underway #Bihar pic.twitter.com/W8W1FUZ1pD— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बिहार में ग्रुप डी के 186 पदों के लिए 5 लाख आवेदन को लेकर सियासी घमासान मचा हुआ है।
21 नवंबर 2019