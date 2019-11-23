शहर चुनें

बिहार: हाजीपुर में बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े मुथूट फाइनेंस से 55 किलो सोना लूटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 04:10 PM IST
मुथूट फाइनेंस से 55 किलो सोना लूटा
मुथूट फाइनेंस से 55 किलो सोना लूटा - फोटो : ANI
बिहार में मिथूट मुथूट फाइनेंस से बदमाशों ने 55 किलो सोना लूट लिया। वैशाली के पुलिस अधीक्षक एमके चौधरी ने कहा कि 6-7 अज्ञात सशस्त्र बदमाशों ने हाजीपुर में मुथूट फाइनेंस कंपनी की शाखा में दिन के उजाले में धावा बोला। उन्होंने बंदूक की नोक पर मैनेजर से करीब 55 किलो सोना लूट लिया। घटना दिन के करीब 12:30 बजे की है।
बताया जा रहा है कि बदमाशों ने मुथुट फाइनेंस के दो कर्मियों के साथ मारपीट भी की। प्रभारी एसपी मृत्युंजय कुमार के साथ ही एसडीपीओ राघव दयाल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। भारी पुलिस बल घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गया था। 

एसपी का दावा है कि अपराधियों की पहचान कर ली गई है, स्पेशल टीम अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी में जुटी है। 
muthoot finance hajipur gold muthoot finance in hajipur
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

