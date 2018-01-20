Download App
जानिए पूजा में कलश की स्थापना क्यों की जाती है

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 02:24 PM IST
Know the importance of kalash in worship
हिन्दू धर्म में पूजा या किसी धार्मिक अनुष्ठान में सामग्री के साथ-साथ कई वस्तुओं का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है जैसे पानी,फूल ,दीपक, घँटी,शंख, आसन ,कलश आदि जिनका विशेष महत्व होता है। भारतीय संस्कृति में किसी अनुष्ठान में कलश की स्थापना की जाती है। किसी भी पूजा, त्योहार, संस्कार में सबसे पहले कलश स्थापना और पूजन के बिना कोई भी मंगलकार्य शुरू नहीं किया जाता है। कलश को समस्त ब्रह्राण्ड का प्रतीक माना जाता है क्योंकि ब्रह्राण्ड का आकार भी घट के सामान है। घट में  समस्त सृष्टि का समावेश है इसमें सभी देवी- देवता,नदी,पर्वत,तीर्थ आदि मौजूद रहता है। कलश  स्थापना का एक विधान है। इसे पूजा स्थल पर ईशान कोण में स्थापित किया जाना चाहिए। प्राय कलश तांबे का ही माना है। अगर यह उपलब्ध नहीं हो तो मिट्टी का भी प्रयोग किया जा सकता है। 


शास्त्रों में कलश कितना बड़ा अथवा छोटा हो इसके बारे में बताया गया है। मध्य में पचास अंगुल चौड़ा, सोलह अंगुल ऊंचा, नीचे बारह अंगुल चौड़ा और ऊपर से आठ अंगुल का मुह हो कलश अच्छा माना जाता है। आमतौर पर कलश को पानी से भरा जाता है लेकिन विशेष प्रयोजन में किये जाने वाले अनुष्ठानों में विशेष वस्तुएं रखे जाने का विधान है। अगर धर्म  के लाभ के लिए अनुष्ठान किया जा रहा हो त कलश में जल के स्थान में भस्म का प्रयोग होता है।धन के लाभ हेतु मोती और कमल का प्रयोग किया जाता है। कलश को भूमि पर नहीं रखना चाहिए। इसको रखने से पहले भूमि को शुद्ध करना आवश्यक होता है। फिर घंटार्गल यन्त्र बनाना चाहिए। 
god vastu

Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

