Namkaran Muhurat 2022: जानिए नामकरण का महत्व और साल 2022 में नामकरण शुभ मुहूर्त की तिथि

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमरउजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: श्वेता सिंह Updated Wed, 29 Dec 2021 03:26 PM IST
Namkaran Muhurat 2022
Namkaran Muhurat 2022 - फोटो : self
ख़बर सुनें
अपने नाम का व्यक्ति के जीवन में धार्मिक और व्यवहारिक मूल्य होता है। इसलिए, यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि किसी व्यक्ति का नाम अच्छा होने के साथ-साथ सार्थक भी हो। व्यवहार के दृष्टिकोण से नाम के महत्व का अध्ययन इस तथ्य से किया जा सकता है कि गहरी नींद में एक व्यक्ति भी अपने नाम को पहचानता है यदि उसे नाम से पुकारा जाता है। 

हिन्दू धर्म के सभी 16 संस्कारों में नामकरण संस्कार को बेहद अहम माना जाता है। नामकरण संस्कार एक ऐसी प्रथा है जो सदियों से चली आ रही है, जिसमें बच्चे के जन्म के बाद धूम-धाम से उसका नाम रखा जाता है। नाम रखने की यह परंपरा एक शुभ मुहूर्त में की जाती है। एक बच्चे का नाम नक्षत्र में चंद्रमा की स्थिति पर निर्भर करता है। वह राशि जिसमें चंद्रमा जन्म के समय रहता है वह एक जन्म राशि है। बच्चे का नाम नक्षत्र के शुरुआती अक्षर या राशि के साथ रखा गया है जिसमें चंद्रमा रहता है। इसलिए, यदि किसी बच्चे का नाम इस तरह से लिया जाता है, तो यह प्रगति और सफलता की ओर जाता है।  अगर आप साल 2022 में अपने बच्चे का नामकरण कराना चाहते हैं तो इसके लिए आपको शुभ मुहूर्त की आवश्यकता है । साल 2022 में नामकरण के कुल मुहूर्त 144 हैं।  चलिए जानते हैं  नामकरण संस्कार क्या है, क्या है  नामकरण का महत्व और साल 2022 के नामकरण मुहूर्त के बारे में विस्तार से -

 

नामकरण संस्कार
नामकरण संस्कार - फोटो : social media
कब किया जाता है नामकरण संस्कार 
नामकरण संस्कार बच्चे के जन्म से दस दिन बाद किया जाता है। हालांकि कुछ लोग शिशु के जन्म के सौ दिन के बाद या एक साल बाद भी बच्चे का नामकरण करते हैं। ब्राह्मणों में यह दस दिन बाद, क्षत्रियों में 12 दिन बाद, वैश्यों में 15 दिन बाद और शूद्र में एक महीने बाद किया जाता है। हिन्दू धर्म में 16 संस्करणों को मुख्य माना गया है जिनमें पांचवें संस्कार को नामकरण संस्कार के नाम से जाना जाता है।  

नामकरण संस्कार का महत्व 
नामकरण संस्कार का महत्व  - फोटो : pixa
नामकरण संस्कार का महत्व 
ऐसा माना जाता है शिशु का नामकरण करने से शिशु की आयु बढ़ती है साथ ही वो दुनिया भर में अपनी अलग पहचान बनाता है और उसे ख्याति प्राप्त होती है। बच्चे के नामकरण इसलिए भी किया जाता है ताकि बच्चे का कोई सार्थक और अच्छा सा नाम रखा जा सके। इसमें पूरे परिवार को शामिल किया जाता है ताकि बच्चे को सबका आशीर्वाद मिल सके।  नामकरण संस्कार के दौरान सोच समझ कर कोई अच्छा नाम रखा जाता है। नामकरण संस्कार के दौरान शिशु का नाम उसकी राशि के अनुसार रखने से बच्चों के ग्रहों का शिशु पर अच्छा असर पड़ता है।
 

नामकरण मुहूर्त 2022
नामकरण मुहूर्त 2022 - फोटो : self
नामकरण मुहूर्त 2022: साल 2022 में नामकरण के कुल मुहूर्त 144 हैं। 
 
माह  दिनांक 
जनवरी  3,4,5,6,8,9,10,13,14,18,19,21,22,23,24,27,28 
फरवरी  2,3,4,5,6,7,10,1,14,15,20,23,24,27,28
मार्च  4,5,6,7,9,13,14,19,20,23,27,28 ,31
अप्रैल  1, 3, 6,10,11 15,19,20,21,24,28 
मई  3,4,5,8,12,13,16,17,20,21,22,30,31
जून  1,3,9,10,12,16,19, 20 ,21, 22, 23, 26 
अगस्त  3,7,10,14,17,20,21,24,25,29
सितंबर  2,4,9,11,12,14,15,16,17,18, 21, 26, 27, 30 
अक्तूबर  4,5,9,10,13,18,19,20,23,27,28, 31
नवंबर  1,2, 5,6,10 14,15,20,23,24,27,30
दिसंबर  1, 2,3, 4, 5, 7,11,12,18,19 21,25,26 ,29
