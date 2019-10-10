शहर चुनें

अमेरिका: दूसरे देश की हथियार प्रणाली की जानकारी लीक, रक्षा खुफिया एजेंसी का कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 12:29 AM IST
US Defense Intelligence Agency employee arrested In foreign countrys weapons system information leak
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका में दूसरे देश की हथियार प्रणाली की जानकारी लीक होने का मामला सामने आया है। इस मामले में खुफिया एजेंसी एक कर्मचारी को गिरफ्तार भी किया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने यह जानकारी दी है।
न्यूज एजेंसी रायटर के हवाले से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक अमेरिकी रक्षा विभाग की खुफिया एजेंसी के मुलाजिम हेनरी काइल फ्रेसे को इस मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आरोप है कि हेनरी ने दूसरे देश की हथियार प्रणाली से जुड़ी बेहद संवेदनशील जानकारी दो पत्रकारों के सामने लीक कर दी है।
 

 
us defense intelligence agency employee weapons system america
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

