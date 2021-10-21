शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   TRUTH Social: Former US President Donald Trump to launch his own social media platform called TRUTH Social in november

अमेरिका: पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का बड़ा एलान, 'ट्रुथ सोशल' नाम से लॉन्च करेंगे खुद का सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म

एएनआई, वॉशिंगटन। Published by: योगेश साहू Updated Thu, 21 Oct 2021 06:51 AM IST
अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप - फोटो : PTI
अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने एक बड़ा एलान किया है। ट्रंप अपना खुद का सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म लॉन्च करने जा रहे हैं। इस सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म का नाम  'ट्रुथ सोशल' रखा गया है।
ट्रंप का कहना है कि उनका समूह तथाकथित उदार मीडिया संस्थानों के लिए एक प्रतिद्वंद्वी की तरह होगा। ट्रंप ने विज्ञप्ति जारी कर अपने बयान में कहा है कि 'ट्रुथ सोशल' का बीटा संस्करण नवंबर में आमंत्रित किए गए यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध होगा।


पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने यह भी कहा कि हम एक ऐसी दुनिया में रहते हैं जहां तालिबान की ट्विटर पर बड़ी मौजूदगी है, फिर भी आपके पसंदीदा अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति को चुप करा दिया गया।

