अमेरिका: पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का बड़ा एलान, 'ट्रुथ सोशल' नाम से लॉन्च करेंगे खुद का सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म

Former US President Donald Trump (in file photo) to launch his own social media platform called 'TRUTH Social'.— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in the statement. pic.twitter.com/8iO59oHkoD
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.