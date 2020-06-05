पूर्व जवान को रिहा करने पर डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान का शुक्रिया अदा किया, कहा- समझौता बरकरार है

...to the UNITED STATES! We have now brought more than 40 American hostages and detainees back home since I took office. Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible!

यह दिखाता है कि एक समझौता संभव है। मैंने अभी पूर्व अमेरिकी बंधक माइकल व्हाइट के साथ फोन पर बात की, जो ईरान से रिहा होने के बाद ज्यूरिख में है। वह जल्द ही अमेरिकी विमान से घर लौट रहे है।

अमेरिकी नौसेना के सेवानिवृत्त जवान माइकल आर व्हाइट को रिहा करने के लिए राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने गुरुवार को ईरान का शुक्रिया अदा किया। ट्रंप के प्रशासन में ईरान द्वारा हिरासत में लिए गए व्हाइट पहले अमेरिकी थे।ट्रंप ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा कि, '

I just got off the phone with former American hostage Michael White, who is now in Zurich after being released from Iran. He will be on a U.S. plane shortly, and is COMING HOME...