पूर्व जवान को रिहा करने पर डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान का शुक्रिया अदा किया, कहा- समझौता बरकरार है

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 08:05 AM IST
Trump thanks Iran for releasing American hostage, says 'a deal is possible'
अमेरिकी नौसेना के सेवानिवृत्त जवान माइकल आर व्हाइट को रिहा करने के लिए राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने गुरुवार को ईरान का शुक्रिया अदा किया। ट्रंप के प्रशासन में ईरान द्वारा हिरासत में लिए गए व्हाइट पहले अमेरिकी थे। 
ट्रंप ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा कि, 'यह दिखाता है कि एक समझौता संभव है। मैंने अभी पूर्व अमेरिकी बंधक माइकल व्हाइट के साथ फोन पर बात की, जो ईरान से रिहा होने के बाद ज्यूरिख में है। वह जल्द ही अमेरिकी विमान से घर लौट रहे है।

ट्रंप ने एक और ट्वीट किया, जिसमें लिखा कि, 'संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के लिए! जब से मैंने पदभार संभाला है, हम अब तक 40 से अधिक अमेरिकी बंधकों और बंदियों को घर ला चुके हैं। ईरान का धन्यवाद, यह दिखाता है कि समझौता संभव है!

