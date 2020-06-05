पूर्व जवान को रिहा करने पर डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान का शुक्रिया अदा किया, कहा- समझौता बरकरार है

...to the UNITED STATES! We have now brought more than 40 American hostages and detainees back home since I took office. Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020
I just got off the phone with former American hostage Michael White, who is now in Zurich after being released from Iran. He will be on a U.S. plane shortly, and is COMING HOME...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020
ट्रंप ने एक और ट्वीट किया, जिसमें लिखा कि, 'संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के लिए! जब से मैंने पदभार संभाला है, हम अब तक 40 से अधिक अमेरिकी बंधकों और बंदियों को घर ला चुके हैं। ईरान का धन्यवाद, यह दिखाता है कि समझौता संभव है!
