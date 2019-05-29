शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Technical Glitch in Air India's AI 162 Heathrow-Delhi flight, passengers stuck at Heathrow

एयर इंडिया के विमान में आई तकनीकी खराबी, दो दिन से हीथ्रो एयरपोर्ट पर फंसे यात्री

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 05:47 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
एयर इंडिया की हीथ्रो-दिल्ली फ्लाइट एआई 162 पिछले दो दिनों से तकनीकी खराबी की वजह से ठप है। विमान को सुबह 9:47 बजे के आसपास दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होना था लेकिन इसमें तकनीकी खराबी आ गई। सभी यात्री फिलहाल इंग्लैंड के हीथ्रो एयरपोर्ट पर फंसे हुए हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

वहीं, एयर इंडिया सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक इंग्लैंड में हीथ्रो एयरपोर्ट से एयर इंडिया की इंजीनियरों की टीम ने जांच की है और विमान के लिए उपकरणों की मांग की है। एयर इंडिया की इंजीनियरिंग टीम आवश्यक उपकरणों के साथ मुंबई से हीथ्रो जाने को तैयार है। 

 

Recommended

Rahul gandhi, Priyanka gandhi, Sachin pilot
India News

राहुल गांधी को मनाने में जुटे कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता, दिनभर चला मेल-मुलाकात का दौर

28 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Etawah

मुलायम सिंह यादव को नहीं दिए वोट तो गांव वालों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा, फायरिंग से दहशत

29 मई 2019

Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होंगी ये फिल्मी हस्तियां, पीएम मोदी ने भेजा विशेष न्योता

28 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth
कमल हासन का विवादित बयान
Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होंगी ये फिल्मी हस्तियां, पीएम मोदी ने भेजा विशेष न्योता

28 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
Cricket News

विश्व कप में भी गूंजा 'माही मार रहा है', शतकीय पारी में जड़ा ऐसा छक्का कि खो गई गेंद

29 मई 2019

एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी
धोनी शतक
ms dhoni
Cricket News

विश्व कप में भी गूंजा 'माही मार रहा है', शतकीय पारी में जड़ा ऐसा छक्का कि खो गई गेंद

29 मई 2019

Cricket News

भारत जीत सकता था 2003 World Cup, गांगुली की एक गलती ने तोड़ा देशवासियों का दिल

28 मई 2019

क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2003
विश्व कप 2003
2003 विश्व कप के दौरान सचिन तेंदुलकर
2003 विश्व कप भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

भारत जीत सकता था 2003 World Cup, गांगुली की एक गलती ने तोड़ा देशवासियों का दिल

28 मई 2019

Redmi Note 7s
Gadgets

48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाले सबसे सस्ते फोन को खरीदने का आज शानदार मौका

29 मई 2019

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
air india heathrow airport delhi heathrow flight ai 162 technical glitch
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Ban ROs where dissolved solids in water below 500 mg/litre, NGT tells govt
India News

जहां पानी ज्यादा खारा नहीं उन जगहों पर आरओ प्यूरीफायर पर प्रतिबंध लगाए सरकार : एनजीटी

29 मई 2019

Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

ncpcr asks j&j to stop supply of controversial shampoo
India News

जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी शैम्पू ‘असुरक्षित’, तत्काल वापस लेने के निर्देश

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

कवाल कांड 2013: दंगे के 12 आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने किया बरी, एसआईटी ने दाखिल की थी चार्जशीट

29 मई 2019

आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार ( (फाइल फोटो))
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला : राजीव कुमार की मुसीबतें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने भेजे ‘कागजात’

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती 2016 के अभ्यर्थियों को हाईकोर्ट से राहत, अब नियुक्ति पत्र हो सकेंगे जारी

29 मई 2019

Grasshopper
Rajasthan

पाकिस्तान से पश्चिमी राजस्थान में आ पहुंचा टिड्डी दल, दो-तीन सप्ताह तक रह सकता है प्रकोप

29 मई 2019

लोकपाल जस्टिस पिनाकी घोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लोकपाल का लोगो और मोटो बनाएं, प्रतियोगिता जीतने वाले को मिलेगा 25 हजार का पुरस्कार

29 मई 2019

शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अभी जिंदा है कांग्रेस, श्रद्धांजलि लिखने का वक्त नहीं आया : थरूर

29 मई 2019

PNB latest news update: pnb fourth quarter loss narrows to 4750 crores, npa declines
Banking Beema

भारी एनपीए से पीएनबी को 9975 करोड़ का घाटा, ग्रॉस- नेट एनपीए में दिखा सुधार

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान ने अपने वायु क्षेत्र में भारतीय विमानों के लिए प्रतिबंध की अवधि 14 जून तक बढ़ाई

पाकिस्तान ने अपने हवाई क्षेत्र (एयर स्पेस) में भारतीय विमानों की उड़ान पर प्रतिबंध बढ़ाकर 14 जून कर दिया है। इ

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
भारत और श्रीलंका (फाइल फोटो)
World

श्रीलंका में चीन के बढ़ते कदम से भारत चिंतित, जापान के साथ मिलकर किया ये समझौता

29 मई 2019

सिंध में भड़की हिंसा
World

पाकिस्तान में ईशनिंदा के आरोप में हिंदू डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार, भड़की हिंसा

28 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

सिडनी में जल संकट : नल खुला छोड़ना अपराध होगा, पानी की बर्बादी पर 26 हजार रुपए तक जुर्माना

28 मई 2019

ग्रीन पार्टी के समर्थक (फाइल फोटो)
World

यूरोपीय यूनियन के संसदीय चुनाव में पर्यावरण समर्थक ग्रीन दल बनी चौथी बड़ी पार्टी

29 मई 2019

Three Britishers of Indian origin elected as members of the European Parliament
World

यूरोपीय संसद के लिए ब्रिटेन से चुने गए तीन भारतवंशी

29 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

रमजान में रोजे न रखने वाले लोगों को पकड़ने के लिए वेटर बनकर घूम रही मलेशिया पुलिस

28 मई 2019

गुरु नानक महल में तोड़फोड़
World

पाकिस्तान में ऐतिहासिक ‘गुरु नानक महल’ में तोड़फोड़, कीमती सामान बेचा गया

27 मई 2019

ऑस्ट्रिया का यह वीडियो लीक हुआ है
World

रूसी लड़की के साथ वीडियो पर गिर गई ऑस्ट्रियाई सरकार

28 मई 2019

यूरोपीय चुनाव नतीजे 2019
World

यूरोपीय चुनाव नतीजे 2019: ईयू के भावी विभाजन के संकेत, कुछ घंटों में आएंगे नतीजे

28 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

संसद भवन के बाहर नुसरत और मिमी ने खिंचाई तस्वीर, कपड़ों को लेकर ट्रोल

नुसरत जहां और मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस के टिकट पर पश्चिम बंगाल की जंग में जीत दर्ज की है। नुसरत और मिमी जब बतौर सांसद पहली बार संसद भवन के प्रांगण में पहुंचीं तो उन्हें अपने कपड़ों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग झेलनी पड़ी।

29 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:18

बाराबंकी में जहरीली शराब कांड में अब तक 20 मौत समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

29 मई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:10

क्यों आज भी चौधरी चरण सिंह को याद करते हैं किसान

29 मई 2019

जेटली 1:16

पीएम मोदी को अरुण जेटली ने लिखी चिट्ठी, कहा- बीमार हूं जिम्मेदारियों से दूर रखें

29 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा 0:53

सांसद बनने के बाद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का बड़ा बयान, करेंगी ये काम

29 मई 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर की कार्य प्रणाली पर भारत और पाकिस्तान ने की बैठक, नहीं बन पाई सहमति

28 मई 2019

हसन रूहानी, नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारत ने बंद किया ईरान से तेल खरीदना, अमेरिकी छूट के बाद की गई कार्रवाई

25 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

आईएस जिहादी समूह से जुड़ने वाले दो और फ्रांसीसी नागरिकों को बगदाद की अदालत ने सुनाई मौत की सजा

28 मई 2019

हमले में 17 लोग घायल
World

जापान: स्कूली बच्चों पर चाकुओं से हमला; 11 साल की लड़की समेत दो लोगों की मौत, 17 घायल

28 मई 2019

शाह महमूद कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान ने कहा- भारत की नई सरकार के साथ बातचीत के लिए हैं तैयार

26 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

ब्राजील की चार जेलों में बड़ी हिंसा, 40 कैदियों की मौत

28 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.