प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन शाही परिवार त्यागकर जिएंगे ऐसी जिंदगी, यहां बना सकते हैं आशियाना

न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स न्यूज सर्विस, लंदन, Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 07:31 AM IST
prince harry and meghan markle
1 of 6
prince harry and meghan markle
दुनियाभर के लोग सुख, संपत्ति, दौलत, ऐशों आराम और खुशी के लिए भागदौड़ कर रहे हैं। वहीं ब्रिटेन के राजशाही परिवार के सदस्य और महारानी एलिजाबेथ के पोते प्रिंस हैरी और उनकी पत्नी मेगन ने राजशाही सुख और दौलत छोड़ खुद से आत्मनिर्भर बनने का फैसला कर दुनिया को चौंका दिया है।

ड्यूक एंड डचेस ऑफ ससेक्स ने बुधवार को बयान जारी कर कहा कि ये फैसला कई महीनों के मंथन और आपसी विचार विमर्श के बाद किया है।’ इसी के साथ ये भी फैसला लिया है कि अब वे शाही परिवार के वरिष्ठ सदस्य भी नहीं रहेंगे। दोनों मिलकर काम करेंगे और खुद को आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम और मजबूत बनाएंगे। मालूम हो कि दोनों ने 19 मई 2018 को शादी की थी।
prince harry meghan markle ब्रिटेन का राजपरिवार
prince harry and meghan markle
prince harry and meghan markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
prince harry and meghan markle
prince harry and meghan markle - फोटो : prince harry and meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
अपने बच्चे आर्ची के साथ प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन मार्केल
अपने बच्चे आर्ची के साथ प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन मार्केल - फोटो : पीटीआई
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
