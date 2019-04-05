शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान की जेलों में कैद 360 भारतीय कैदी होंगे रिहा, आठ अप्रैल से होगी शुरुआत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 05 Apr 2019 07:56 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान सरकार ने वहां जेलों में कैद भारतीय कैदियों को रिहा करने का फैसला किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक रेडियो पाकिस्तान के हवाले से मिली खबर के अनुसार पाक की जेलों में कैद 360 भारतीय कैदियों को रिहा किया जाएगा। कैदियों को रिहा करने की शुरुआत सोमवार आठ अप्रैल से होगी। पाकिस्तान ने कहा कि यह फैसला उसने मानवीय आधार पर लिया है। 
बता दें कि कुछ दिन पहले ही भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाक की जेलों में कैद भारतीय नागरिकों की रिहाई को लेकर सवाल उठाए थे।

india pakistan indian prisoners in pakistan radio pakistan releasing indian prisoners pakistan
