Home ›   World ›   Pakistan crime, Hindu girl Parsha Kumari from Mori district of Khairpur, Sindh was abducted, forcibly converted and married to her abductor Abdul Saboor

पाकिस्तानः सिंध में 14 साल की हिंदू लड़की का अपहरण, फिर जबरन धर्मांतरण और शादी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 12:00 AM IST
Pakistan Girl
Pakistan Girl - फोटो : [email protected] inayat

ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान में हिंदू लड़कियों के साथ अत्याचार की खबरें बराबर आती रहती हैं। इसी क्रम में सिंध के मोरी जिले खैरपुर की एक घटना सामने आई है, जहां 14 साल की हिंदू लड़की परशा कुमारी का अपहरण कर लिया गया। फिर उसे जबरन धर्मांतरण कराकर अपहरणकर्ता अब्दुल सबूर से शादी करवा दी गई।  
लड़की के परिवार ने इस घटना के बाद एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई है लेकिन पुलिस ने अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं की है। पुलिस के अनुसार हलफनामे में उसकी उम्र गलत बताई गई है।
 
sindh pakistan crime islamabad hindu girl

