पाकिस्तानः सिंध में 14 साल की हिंदू लड़की का अपहरण, फिर जबरन धर्मांतरण और शादी

Hindu girl Parsha Kumari, 14, from Mori district of Khairpur, Sindh was abducted, forcibly converted and married to her abductor Abdul Saboor. Kumari's family filed FIR to recover the minor who is a class 9 student, but to no avail. Her age is misstated in the affidavit. pic.twitter.com/C7l1Ap3EjB— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 12, 2020
