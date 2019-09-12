शहर चुनें

यूएई: सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद II से नवाजे गए भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सिंह सूरी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अबू धाबी Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 01:30 PM IST
ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद से सम्मानित होते नवदीप सिंह सूरी
ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद से सम्मानित होते नवदीप सिंह सूरी - फोटो : Indian in UAE Twitter
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) ने अपने सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद से भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सिंह सूरी को सम्मानित किया है। यूएई के विदेश और अंतरराष्ट्रीय मामलों के मंत्री एचएच शेख अब्दुल्ला बिन जायद अल नाहयान ने सोमवार को सूरी को यह सम्मान प्रदान किया।
भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सिंह सूरी इसी महीने सेवामुक्त हो रहे हैं। उनको यह सम्मान दोनों देशों के बीच संबंधों को मजबूती प्रदान करने के लिए दिया गया है। 

सम्मानित होने पर सूरी ने कहा कि मुझे विदेश मंत्री शेख अब्दुल्ला बिन जायद अल नाहयान ने बुलाकर एक सरप्राइज दिया। उन्होंने मुझसे कहा कि राष्ट्रपति शेख खलीफा बिन जायद अल नाहयान ने उन्हें यह विशेष सम्मान देने का फैसला किया है। दूतावास की हमारी टीम और यूएई में बसे भारतीय समुदाय के उल्लेखनीय कार्यों के कारण यह सम्मान पाकर मुझे गर्व है।

navdeep singh suri order of zayed uae
