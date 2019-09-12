यूएई: सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद II से नवाजे गए भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सिंह सूरी

Absolutely honoured to receive this prestigious award from Foreign Minister HH Sheikh @ABZayed for work done by our embassy to strengthen #IndiaUAE ties and deliver on vision outlined by HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed and PM Shri @narendramodi https://t.co/HkVbT6Bmmh— IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) September 12, 2019
पाकिस्तान भारतीय नागरिक कुलभूषण जाधव को दूसरी बार राजनयिक पहुंच नहीं देगा। पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता डॉक्टर मोहम्मद फैसल ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
12 सितंबर 2019