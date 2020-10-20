शहर चुनें
सेना के उपप्रमुख सैनी ने 'यूएस इंडिया-पैसिफिक कमांड' के सीडीएस से की मुलाकात

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 08:06 AM IST
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सतिंदर के सैनी-मेजर जनरल रोनल्ड पी. क्लार्क
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सतिंदर के सैनी-मेजर जनरल रोनल्ड पी. क्लार्क - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना के उपप्रमुख लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सतिंदर के सैनी ने 'यूएस इंडिया-पैसिफिक कमांड' के चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ (सीडीएस) मेजर जनरल रोनल्ड पी. क्लार्क से मुलाकात की। सेना के उपप्रमुख सैनी और चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ क्लार्क की मुलाकात 'इंडो-पैसेफिक क्षेत्र' में भारत और अमेरिका की साझेदारी को लेकर चर्चा करने के लिए हुई। बता दें कि सेना के उपप्रमुख तीन दिवसीय अमेरिकी दौरे पर हैं।
