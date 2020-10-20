सेना के उपप्रमुख सैनी ने 'यूएस इंडिया-पैसिफिक कमांड' के सीडीएस से की मुलाकात

Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Satinder K. Saini met with Maj. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USINDOPACOM Chief of Staff, to discuss the U.S. and Indian partnership in the region. Saini is on a three-day visit to the US.— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020
((Pic credit: US Indo-Pacific Command) pic.twitter.com/9lJMw4ZKRI
