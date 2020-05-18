शहर चुनें

चीनी दबाव के कारण डब्ल्यूएचओ की बैठक में शामिल नहीं होगा ताइवान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 01:05 PM IST
ताइवान के विदेश मंत्री जोसेफ वू
ताइवान के विदेश मंत्री जोसेफ वू - फोटो : ANI
  • इस हफ्ते डब्ल्यूएचओ की बैठक होने वाली है।
  • चीनी दबाव के कारण ताइवान को इसमें शामिल होने का निमंत्रण नहीं मिला है।

कोरोना महामारी के बीच विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) की इस हफ्ते सालाना बैठक होने वाली है। इसमें ताइवान को एक अहम सदस्य के तौर पर शामिल किया जाना था। लेकिन चीन के दवाब के कारण उन्हें निमंत्रित नहीं किया गया है। इसकी जानकारी ताइवान के विदेश मंत्री जोसेफ वू ने दी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस साल के अंत तक इस मुद्दे को हटाने पर सहमति व्यक्त की गई है।
