UN: भारत की पाकिस्तान को दो टूक, जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख भारत के अभिन्न अंग थे, हैं और रहेंगे

संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा की 68वीं पूर्ण बैठक में भारत के स्थायी मिशन के काउंसलर प्रतीक माथुर ने कश्मीर मुद्दे पर पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख भारत के अभिन्न अंग थे, हैं और रहेंगे। किसी भी देश की ओर से प्रसारित की जानी वाली गलत सूचना, बयानबाजी और प्रचार इस तथ्य को नकार नहीं सकते हैं।

#WATCH | The Union Territories of Jammu&Kashmir and Ladakh were, are & will always remain an integral & inalienable part of India. No amount of misinformation, rhetoric & propaganda from any country can deny this fact: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN pic.twitter.com/QGu8uVMtGd