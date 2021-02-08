शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Indian diaspora took out a Tiranga Yatra rally in Vancouver as a display of the bilateral relations

कनाडा : भारतीय प्रवासियों ने निकाली तिरंगा यात्रा रैली, दोनों देशों के बीच संबंधों पर दिया जोर

Tanuja Yadav वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ओटावा Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 08:11 AM IST
triranga yatra rally
triranga yatra rally - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कनाडा में भारतीय प्रवासियों ने तिरंगा यात्रा रैली निकाली। यै रैली सरे के स्ट्रोबैरी हिल से वैंकूवर में भारतीय वाणिज्य दूतावास तक निकाली गई। भारत और कनाडा के बीच द्विपक्षीय संबंधों पर जोर देने के रूप में इस रैली को निकाला गया। 
