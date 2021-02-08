कनाडा : भारतीय प्रवासियों ने निकाली तिरंगा यात्रा रैली, दोनों देशों के बीच संबंधों पर दिया जोर

Canada: Indian diaspora took out a 'Tiranga Yatra rally' in Vancouver from Strawberry Hill in Surrey to Consulate General of India in Vancouver as a display of the bilateral relations between India and Canada. pic.twitter.com/C6UfHfjPKn— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.