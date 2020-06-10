सोशल मीडिया में दावा, कराची में दिखे भारतीय लड़ाकू विमान, शहर हुआ ब्लैकआउट

विज्ञापन

Dear @IndiainPakistan, rumors are rife about Indian Air Force incursions into Pakistan-administered Kashmir and the Sindh-Rajasthan sector. Recommend you put out a statement to clarify. Also recommend that everybody chill and enjoy the week. — Waj Khan ✊🏾✊🏿 وجاہت خان (@WajSKhan) June 9, 2020

Reports of one F16 being shot down by IAF ( highly likely ) last night in a rare recon operation near Karachi.

Also there are speculation about friendly fire by Pak AD (also possible) behind the missing of fighter. Massive search ongoing by Pak and China over Arabian sea — Arya Shreshtha (@AryaShreshtha1) June 10, 2020

Pakistan Airforce F16

Shot down last night, most probably by there own missile... 🤨 pic.twitter.com/cHmusBC2sH — Tushar (@2ushar_) June 10, 2020

Something big happening with #Pakistan.

KARACHI ON HIGH ALERT, AREA BLACKENED OUT.

PANICKY SITUATION IN KARACHI.

May be targeting terror launchpads along LoC and may be inside too — Gurmeet Singh Anand🇮🇳 (@gurmeet_anand) June 9, 2020

पाकिस्तान में मंगलवार की रात सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया गया कि भारतीय वायुसेना के जेट फाइटर्स पाकिस्तान के कराची के आस-पास उड़ान भर रहे हैं। आलम यह था कि दहशत में आकर कुछ लोगों ने शहर में ब्लैकआउट होने की खबर फैला दी। ये अफवाहें आज सुबह तक चलीं।सोशल मीडिया पर धड़ल्ले से वायरल हो रही इन खबरों पर पाकिस्तान के एनबीसी के पूर्व रिपोर्टर वाज खान ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि ‘प्रिय, भारत और पाकिस्तान। अफवाहें हैं कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने पीओके और सिंध-राजस्थान सेक्टर में घुसपैठ की है। दोनों देशों को मामले की जानकारी देना चाहिए। मेरी गुजारिश है कि शांत रहें और इस हफ्ते का मजा लें।’हालांकि सोशल मीडिया पर यह भी वायरल होने लगा कि पाकिस्तान का एफ16 को भारतीय वायुसेना ने मार गिराया है। यूजर ने यहां तक लिख दिया कि पाकिस्तान और चीन दोनों गायब हुए एफ16 की अरब सागर में तलाश कर रहे हैं।