UNSC: बोस्निया और हर्जेगोविना की स्थिति पर यूएन में चर्चा, भारत ने रखा अपना पक्ष 

#WATCH | "We believe the challenges [faced by B&H] could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding&empathy towards each other’s positions," says Pratik Mathur, Counsellor, India's Permanent Mission to UN at UNSC debate on situation in Bosnia & Herzegovina. pic.twitter.com/ITe9BXNNHn— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021
