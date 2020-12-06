नासा ने साझा की ब्रह्मांड की अद्भुत तस्वीरें, सुंदरता देख आप रह जाएंगे अवाक

Right #now Chandra is studying a star in #Taurus. Nearby in the sky a star known as T Tauri is illuminating the variable nebula NGC 1555. A variable nebula is a reflection nebula that fluctuates in brightness due to changes in the star whose light it reflects. pic.twitter.com/PIhCM2e0OO— Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) December 1, 2020
⭐The white source in this image is a rapidly rotating neutron star, a pulsar, left behind after a core-collapse supernova explosion. The pulsar is generating a wind of high-energy particles that's expanding into its surroundings, illuminating material ejected in the explosion. pic.twitter.com/qmoCRQwPLj— Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) December 2, 2020
✨The Orion Nebula can be seen just below the 3 stars of Orion's belt even without a telescope. The view in X-ray and radio light is much different, revealing a spectacular vista that the unaided human eye could never capture. (X-ray, blue: Chandra; Radio, purple: @TheNRAO's VLA) pic.twitter.com/Hf2AMqOr7H— Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) December 3, 2020
As matter swirls around the outside of a #BlackHole, it can be redirected in the form of jets of particles & electromagnetic energy. Powerful jets are emanating from the supermassive black hole at the center of galaxy Cygnus A, blasting roughly 250k light years in each direction. pic.twitter.com/oALOKO2qqW— Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) December 4, 2020
