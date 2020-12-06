शहर चुनें
नासा ने साझा की ब्रह्मांड की अद्भुत तस्वीरें, सुंदरता देख आप रह जाएंगे अवाक

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, न्यूयॉर्क Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 10:52 AM IST
नासा से साझा की अंतरिक्ष की अद्भुत तस्वीरें
नासा से साझा की अंतरिक्ष की अद्भुत तस्वीरें - फोटो : Twitter - @chandraxray

अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा ने हाल ही में पृथ्वी के बाहर यानी ब्रह्मांड की कुछ अद्भुत तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की हैं। एक नजर में यह तस्वीरें अविश्वसनीय लगती हैं लेकिन इन्हें देखकर आप इनकी सुंदरता से अवाक रह जाएंगे।  
नासा के चंद्र एक्स-रे ऑब्जर्वेटरी के आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम और ट्विटर अकाउंट से इन फोटो को शेयर किया गया है। ब्लैकहोल के चारों और घुमने वाले पदार्थ से लेकर निहारिक को रोशन करने वाले एक सितारे तक, यह चित्रों का खजाना है जो आपको हक्का-बक्का या अवाक कर देगा। 
नेबुला को चमका रहा टी टौरी
नासा ने जो सबसे पहले तस्वीर शेयर की है, उसमें टी टौरी नाम का एक सितारा है, जो वैरिएबल नेबुला एनजीसी 1555 को चमकाता है। नासा ने आगे समझाया कि एक वैरिएबल नेबुला एक परावर्तन नेबुला है जो कि रोशनी में चमकता है और ये रोशनी एक सितारे में परिवर्तन के कारण चमक में उतार-चढ़ाव से पैदा होती है। यह पृथ्वी से 400 प्रकाश वर्ष दूर है।
 

अगली तस्वीर जो नासा से साझा की, उसमें उन्होंने बताया कि इस तस्वीरे में सफेद स्रोत तेजी से घूमने वाला पल्सर, एक न्यूट्रॉन स्टार है। पल्सर उच्च ऊर्जा कणों की एक हवा पैदा कर रहा है जो अपने आस-पास फैला रहा है।
 

तीसरी तस्वीर में ओरियन नेबुला की जानकारी दी गई है। इस तस्वीर को देखकर आपकी आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंगी। यह तस्वीर इतनी मनमोहक है कि आप इसके लिए कुछ नहीं बोल पाएंगे, बस इसे देखते रहेंगे। 
 

चौथी तस्वीर भी बहुत सुंदर और अविश्वसनीय है। इस तस्वीर में नासा ने बताया कि जैसा कि पदार्थ ब्लैकहोल के बाहर घूमता है, इसे कणों और और विद्युत चुंबकीय ऊर्जा के जेट के रूप में पुनःनिर्देशित किया जा सकता है। तस्वीर में देखा जा सकता है कि शक्तिशाली जेट आकाशगंगा सिग्नस ए के केंद्र में सुपरमैसिव ब्लैकहोल से निकल रहे हैं।
 

