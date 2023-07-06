S jaishankar: जांजीबार में आईएनएस त्रिशूल पर हुआ विदेश मंत्री का स्वागत, बोले- भारत, शांति के लिए समर्पित

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Attended a deck reception hosted onboard INS Trishul with President of Zanzibar @DrHmwinyi.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 5, 2023
Welcomed the presence of the Speaker, Ministers, MPs, senior officers from Tanzanian Defence Forces and Indian diaspora.
INS Trishul’s presence in Zanzibar today is a statement of our… pic.twitter.com/jDbzZMeGfI
