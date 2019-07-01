शहर चुनें

Foreign Minister of Iran says Iran has exceeded enriched uranium stockpile limit

ईरान के विदेश मंत्री ने कहा, देश ने पार की यूरेनियम भंडार की सीमा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 08:06 PM IST
ईरान के विदेश मंत्री मोहम्मद जवाद जरीफ
ईरान के विदेश मंत्री मोहम्मद जवाद जरीफ - फोटो : एएनआई
ईरान के विदेश मंत्री मोहम्मद जवाद जरीफ ने सोमवार को कहा कि ईरान ने 2015 के परमाणु समझौते के तहत अपने संवर्धित यूरेनियम भंडार पर तय की गई सीमा को पार कर लिया है। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक जरीफ ने समाचार एजेंसी आईएसएनए से कहा, 'ईरान ने अपनी योजना के आधार पर 300 किलोग्राम की सीमा पार कर ली है।'

iran foreign minister of iran mohammad javad zari uranium uranium stockpile limit
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

