कोरोना पर ट्रंप बोले- ट्रायल के आखिरी चरण में हैं तीन वैक्सीन, इस साल हो जाएंगी उपलब्ध

We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We'll have a safe & effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus: US President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention pic.twitter.com/lyxMztUDZ1— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020
