कोरोना पर ट्रंप बोले- ट्रायल के आखिरी चरण में हैं तीन वैक्सीन, इस साल हो जाएंगी उपलब्ध

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 08:54 AM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का कहना है कि तीन वैक्सीन ट्रायल के आखिरी चरण में हैं। उनका कहना है कि इस साल एक सुरक्षित और प्रभावकारी वैक्सीन उपलब्ध हो जाएगी। यह बातें उन्होंने रिपब्लिकन नेशनल कन्वेंशन में कहीं।
ट्रंप ने कहा, 'हमारे पास अंतिम परीक्षण चरण में तीन अलग-अलग वैक्सीन हैं। हम उन्हें पहले से उत्पादित कर रहे हैं ताकि इसकी कई खुराक उपलब्ध हों। हमारे पास इस वर्ष एक सुरक्षित और प्रभावी वाक्सीन होगी। साथ मिलकर हम वायरस को हरा देंगे।'
donald trump coronavirus coronavirus vaccine coronavirus vaccine trial

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

