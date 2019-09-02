शहर चुनें

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Tokyo

राजनाथ सिंह ने जापान के पीएम शिंजो आबे और रक्षा मंत्री से की मुलाकात, अनुच्छेद 370 पर पाक को घेरा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 04:38 PM IST
राजनाथ सिंह ने शिंजो आबे से की मुलाकात
राजनाथ सिंह ने शिंजो आबे से की मुलाकात - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सोमवार को जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे से टोक्यो में मुलाकात की। राजनाथ सिंह वार्षिक रक्षा मंत्री संवाद के लिए जापान के दौरे पर हैं। टोक्यो में उन्होंने ड्यूटी के दौरान मारे गए जापानी एसडीएफ (सेल्फ-डिफेंस फोर्सेज) जवानों के सम्मान में माल्यार्पण किया। 
शिंजो आबे से मिलने के बाद राजनाथ सिंह ने जापानी रक्षा मंत्री ताकेशी लवेया के साथ बैठक की। दोनों रक्षा मंत्रियों ने क्षेत्रीय शांति और सुरक्षा को संबोधित करने के लिए द्विपक्षीय व्यवस्था और विशेष सामरिक और वैश्विक साझेदारी को और मजबूत करने के तरीकों पर चर्चा की।
 


रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भारतीय संविधान के अनुच्छेद 370 को रद्द करने पर भी जापानी रक्षा मंत्री के साथ चर्चा की और कहा कि पाकिस्तान से होने वाली वार्ता और सीमा पार आतंकवाद एक साथ नहीं हो सकते।

बता दें कि राजनाथ सिंह द्विपक्षीय वार्ता के लिए जापान और दक्षिण कोरिया के पांच दिवसीय दौरे पर हैं। इस यात्रा का उद्देश्य भारत और जापान के बीच सामरिक और वैश्विक साझेदारी को और मजबूत करना है।






 









