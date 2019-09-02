राजनाथ सिंह ने जापान के पीएम शिंजो आबे और रक्षा मंत्री से की मुलाकात, अनुच्छेद 370 पर पाक को घेरा

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today met Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. He is in Japan for the Annual Defence Ministerial Dialogue pic.twitter.com/jHmadYCeW9— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh co-chaired Japan – India Defence Ministerial Meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi lwaya in Tokyo today; discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral arrangements&Special Strategic&Global Partnership in addressing regional peace &security pic.twitter.com/k5dUIi1rFk— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019
2 सितंबर 2019