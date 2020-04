Corona World LIVE: अमेरिका में 24 घंटे में 1258 मौतें, कुल मरने वालों की संख्या 51 हजार के पार

#BREAKING Daily US coronavirus death toll down sharply in past 24 hours to 1,258: Johns Hopkins pic.twitter.com/ErgAU2TGgL

The #COVID19 pandemic is an unprecedented global crisis that has been met with an unprecedented global response. Research and development have played a central role: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General pic.twitter.com/8j8b5KRXbe