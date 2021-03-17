आपदा प्रतिरोधी संरचना पर सम्मेलन: बोरिस जॉनसन ने पढ़े पीएम मोदी की तारीफ में कसीदे

I want to thank PM Modi for hosting this conference and also for his fantastic leadership in areas such as renewable energy as we continue to fight against climate change: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure pic.twitter.com/uQkCx1yPXP— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021
