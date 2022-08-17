Afghanistan : काबुल की मस्जिद में बम धमाका, 40 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
स्थानीय मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, यह धमाका काबुल शहर के सर-ए-कोटल खैरखाना इलाके में हुआ है।
Afghanistan | Kabul security department spokesman Khalid Zadran has confirmed that a blast took place in PD 17 of Kabul today. Security forces have arrived in the area, he said: TOLOnews— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.