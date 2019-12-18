बांग्लादेश ने भारत के साथ नदी प्रबंधन पर प्रस्तावित बैठक को किया स्थगित

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर जारी विरोध प्रदर्शनों के बीच बांग्लादेश ने नदी प्रबंधन पर इस सप्ताह भारत के साथ होने वाली दो बैठकों को स्थगित कर दिया है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि ये बैठकें गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को होनी थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि इनमें एक संयुक्त समिति की बैठक है और दूसरी तकनीकी स्तर की बैठक है।

Bangladesh media: The Bangladesh India Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) talks scheduled to start from today was postponed at the last minute, delaying the exchange of data on six common rivers, which was last updated 34 years ago. pic.twitter.com/0I5VbJ21Vw