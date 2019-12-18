शहर चुनें

Bangladesh India Joint Rivers Commission talks postponed at last minute

बांग्लादेश ने भारत के साथ नदी प्रबंधन पर प्रस्तावित बैठक को किया स्थगित

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, ढाका Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 10:35 AM IST
बांग्लादेश का झंडा
बांग्लादेश का झंडा - फोटो : Social media
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर जारी विरोध प्रदर्शनों के बीच बांग्लादेश ने नदी प्रबंधन पर इस सप्ताह भारत के साथ होने वाली दो बैठकों को स्थगित कर दिया है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि ये बैठकें गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को होनी थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि इनमें एक संयुक्त समिति की बैठक है और दूसरी तकनीकी स्तर की बैठक है।
