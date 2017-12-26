Download App
आपका शहर Close

गालिब जब मरे तो उनके पास दफन होने लायक जमीन तक नहीं थी

बसंत कुमार, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 07:56 AM IST

दुनिया के महान शायरों में से एक है मिर्जा ग़ालिब। सालों बाद भी उनका लिखा लोग गुनगुनाते है। जिनको सुनकर लोग अपना गम हल्का करते हैं, वहीं मिर्जा ताउम्र मुफलसी में रहे। मौत के समय उनके पास दिल्ली में दफनाने लायक भी जमीन भी नहीं थी। 27 दिसम्बर को गालिब का जन्मदिन मनाया जाता है। इस मौके जानिए गालिब को कहां दफनाया गया और किस हाल में है ग़ालिब का मकबरा..... 

LiveConversation

Also View

साल 2017 में बॉक्स ऑफिस हुआ मालामाल, जानिए किन फिल्मों ने कराई कमाई

साल 2017 में बॉक्स ऑफिस हुआ मालामाल, जानिए किन फिल्मों ने कराई कमाई
बॉलीवुड फिल्मों ने साल 2017 में जमकर धमाल मचाया है। इस साल बॉलीवुड के बॉक्स ऑफिस की बांछें खिली रही, आखिर दोनों हाथों से माल जो बटोरा है। आइए दिखाते साल 2017 में किन फिल्मों ने बढ़ाया बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन।
Related Videos
झारखण्ड
लालू यादव ने खुद को जेल भेजने के पीछे बीजेपी की बताई साजिश

लालू यादव ने खुद को जेल भेजने के पीछे बीजेपी की बताई साजिश
बिहार
चारा घोटाला: तेजस्वी बोले, ये आखिरी फैसला नहीं, हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे

चारा घोटाला: तेजस्वी बोले, ये आखिरी फैसला नहीं, हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे

नेशनल
देश की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर इंजीनियर की कहानी जो पेड़ के नीचे पढ़ने को हुई मजबूर

देश की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर इंजीनियर की कहानी जो पेड़ के नीचे पढ़ने को हुई मजबूर
नोएडा
नोएडा में बच्चों को सांता क्लॉज ने दिया ये खास उपहार

नोएडा में बच्चों को सांता क्लॉज ने दिया ये खास उपहार
Most Viewed

सेक्स स्कैंडल में फंसी एक्ट्रेस ने खोला सच, दलाल ऐसे करता था डील
Trending

मुंबई में विराट-अनुष्का की रिसेप्शन पार्टी के INSIDE VIDEOS
Featured

गालिब जब मरे तो उनके पास दफन होने लायक जमीन तक नहीं थी
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!