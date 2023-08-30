Hindi News
›
Video
›
India News
›
UP Politics: Will Varun Gandhi go to Samajwadi Party instead of Congress? BJP MP gave a big signal
{"_id":"64ef2b2b98f577337c0ed799","slug":"up-politics-will-varun-gandhi-go-to-samajwadi-party-instead-of-congress-bjp-mp-gave-a-big-signal-2023-08-30","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Politics: Congress नहीं Samajwadi Party में जाएंगे Varun Gandhi? BJP MP ने दिया बड़ा संकेत","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"देश","slug":"india-news"}}
UP Politics: Congress नहीं Samajwadi Party में जाएंगे Varun Gandhi? BJP MP ने दिया बड़ा संकेत
वीडियो डेस्क/ अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: भास्कर तिवारी Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2023 05:12 PM IST
Link Copied
UP Politics: Congress नहीं Samajwadi Party में जाएंगे Varun Gandhi? BJP MP ने दिया बड़ा संकेत
एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें
अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर
Next Article
Disclaimer
हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.