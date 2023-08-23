Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Railway bridge under construction collapses in Mizoram, many people buried under debris

मिजोरम में निर्माणाधीन रेलवे पुल गिरा, कई लोग मलबे में दबे

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अंशिकी जड़िया Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2023 03:08 PM IST
Railway bridge under construction collapses in Mizoram, many people buried under debris 

मिजोरम में निर्माणाधीन रेलवे पुल गिरा, कई लोग मलबे में दबे

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Weather Forecast 23 August 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 23 August 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
23 Aug 2023

Rajsthan Elections 2023: पायलट का BJP को लेकर बड़ा दावा सरकार बनाने को लेकर कही बडी बात !

Rajsthan Elections 2023:पायलट का BJP को लेकर बड़ा दावा सरकार बनाने को लेकर कही बडी बात !
India News
23 Aug 2023

MP Elections 2023: खरगे ने शिवराज सरकार को बताया अवैध MP में सीएम फेस को लेकर कह दी बड़ी बात?

MP Elections 2023:खरगे ने शिवराज सरकार को बताया अवैध MP में सीएम फेस को लेकर कह दी बड़ी बात?
India News
23 Aug 2023

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: चंद्रयान 3 की लैंडिंग में 3 दिन बाकी जानिए चंद्रयान-3 की पूरी टाइमलाइन

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing:चंद्रयान 3 की लैंडिंग में 3 दिन बाकी जानिए चंद्रयान-3 की पूरी टाइमलाइन
India News
23 Aug 2023

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने किया कांग्रेस पार्टी पर तीखा हमला

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
India News
22 Aug 2023

राहुल गांधी की लद्दाख की अनदेखी तस्वीरें, ऐसा रहा कांग्रेसी सांसद का अब तक का सफर

राहुल गांधी
India News
22 Aug 2023

रामपाल सिंह को कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा मिला, दीनदयाल अंत्योदय समिति के बने अध्यक्ष

एमपी चुनाव
India News
22 Aug 2023

सीमा हैदर ने पीएम मोदी और सीएम योगी को भेजी राखी, कही ये बात

सीमा हैदर
India News
22 Aug 2023

राहुल गांधी ने चलाई 264 किमी बाइक, ये था पैंगोंग त्सो से खारदुंग ला तक का सफर

राहुल गांधी
India News
22 Aug 2023

नीतीश कुमार या राहुल गांधी, कौन होगा पीएम उम्मीदवार?

राहुल गांधी
India News
22 Aug 2023

Chandrayaan 3: लैंडिंग से पहले ISRO के पूर्व चीफ के सिवन की 'भविष्यवाणी'

के सिवन
India News
22 Aug 2023

चंद्रयान 3 की लैंडिंग पर क्या बोले शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत

संजय राउत
India News
22 Aug 2023

देहरादून समेत इन जिलों में भारी बारिश के चलते अलर्ट जारी

मौसम
India News
22 Aug 2023

राहुल गांधी के बाद अब प्रियंका करेंगी मणिपुर और त्रिपुरा का दौरा!

प्रियंका गांधी
India News
22 Aug 2023

Weather Forecast 22 August 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 22 August 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
22 Aug 2023

Delhi Rape Case: दिल्ली रेपकांड पर NCW सक्रिय आरोपी अधिकारी को लेकर हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

Delhi Rape Case:दिल्ली रेपकांड पर NCW सक्रिय आरोपी अधिकारी को लेकर हुआ बड़ा खुलासा
India News
22 Aug 2023

Chandrayaan 3: चंद्रयान 3 पर इसरो के पूर्व चीफ ने कर दी सबसे चौंकाने वाली भविष्यवाणी !

Chandrayaan 3: चंद्रयान 3 पर इसरो के पूर्व चीफ ने कर दी सबसे चौंकाने वाली भविष्यवाणी !
India News
22 Aug 2023

Chandrayaan 3: चंद्रयान-3 की सॉफ्ट लैंडिग पर इसरो ने कही चौंकाने वाली बात!| Chandrayaan 3 Landing

Chandrayaan 3: चंद्रयान-3 की सॉफ्ट लैंडिग पर इसरो ने कही चौंकाने वाली बात!| Chandrayaan 3 Landing
India News
22 Aug 2023

Delhi Rape Case: दिल्ली नाबालिग रेप कांड पर देर रात DCW चीफ स्वाति मालीवाल ने दिया धरना

Delhi Rape Case:दिल्ली नाबालिग रेप कांड पर देर रात DCW चीफ स्वाति मालीवाल ने दिया धरना
India News
22 Aug 2023

Lok Sabha Election 2024 मुंबई में होगी I.N.D.I.A की अगली मीटिंग,लालू यादव ने बैठक को लेकर कही ये बात

Lok Sabha Election 2024 मुंबई में होगी I.N.D.I.A की अगली मीटिंग,लालू यादव ने बैठक को लेकर कही ये बात
India News
22 Aug 2023

UP Politics: भारत को विकसित देश बनाने के लिए अखिलेश यादव ने PM मोदी को दी सलाह

UP Politics: भारत को विकसित देश बनाने के लिए अखिलेश यादव ने PM मोदी को दी सलाह
India News
22 Aug 2023

Chandrayan-3 की तय समय पर नहीं हो पाई लैंडिंग तो आगे क्या...

चंद्रयान-3
India News
21 Aug 2023

Chandrayaan-3 मिशन को लीड करने वाली इकलौती महिला, रखी एक-एक चीजों पर नजर

रितु अग्रवाल
India News
21 Aug 2023

राखी सावंत के पति आदिल खान ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

राखी सावंत
India News
21 Aug 2023

Chandrayan-3 के लैंडिंग के दौरान आखिरी पलों का जोखिम नहीं!

चंद्रयान-3
India News
21 Aug 2023

कांग्रेस की नई टीम में युवा नेताओं को दी गई तरजीह का क्या है मतलब

कांग्रेस
India News
21 Aug 2023

संजय राउत लोकसभा में ठोकेंगे ताल

महाराष्ट्र
India News
21 Aug 2023

खारदुंग ला पहुंचे कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी, स्थानीय लोगों से की मुलाकात

राहुल गांधी
India News
21 Aug 2023

सीएम योगी और अखिलेश यादव के बाद रजनीकांत ने राजा भैया से की मुलाकात

रजनीकांत
India News
21 Aug 2023

CWC का सदस्य बनाए जाने के बाद सचिन पायलट ने केंद्रीय नेतृत्व के प्रति जताया आभार

सचिन पायलट
India News
21 Aug 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed