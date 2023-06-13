PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: किसानों को सुविधा देने के लिए सरकार ने लिए ये बड़ा फैसला

Hindi News
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: To provide facilities to the farmers, the government took this big decision.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: किसानों को सुविधा देने के लिए सरकार ने लिए ये बड़ा फैसला
Video Desk Amar Ujala Dot Com Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2023 04:00 PM IST
मुरादाबाद में तमाम किसानों की केवाईसी न होने से उनकी चौदहवीं किसान सम्मान निधि फंसने का खतरा था। जिला प्रशासन ने आनन-फानन किसानों की सहूलियत के लिए 13 तारीख से तहसीलों में कैंप लगाने का शेड्यूल जारी किया है।
